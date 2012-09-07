版本:
Canada crudes-Synthetic strengthens on Suncor upgrader work

* Synthetic for October last traded at $13.90/bbl over WTI

* October WCS last at $9/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 7 Canadian synthetic crude prices jumped on Friday as Suncor Energy Inc began a planned six-week maintenance turnaround on a unit at its northern Alberta oil sands operations.

Light synthetic crude for October delivery last traded at a premium of $13.90 per barrel over the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. On Thursday, synthetic settled at $11.50 per barrel over WTI.

Suncor said it has begun a maintenance turnaround on a vacuum tower for an upgrader at its northern Alberta oil sands operations.

Upgraders convert tar-like bitumen from the oil sands into synthetic crude.

The work will include shutting a coker unit at the project site, she said.

Heavy oil prices also improved. Western Canada Select heavy blend last traded at a discount of $9 per barrel to WTI, compared with a day-prior settlement of $9.75 under the benchmark.

The narrowing discount comes despite the start of a 70-day planned turnaround at Marathon Petroleum Corp's 106,000 bpd Detroit refinery.

The turnaround is to tie in units that will boost the refinery's capacity to process Canadian heavy crudes.

