Canada crude-Synthetic differentials strengthen with LLS

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 15 Canadian cash crude prices strengthened on Monday as U.S. light oil moved up and as maintenance at oil sands and heavy oil upgrading plants neared, market sources said.

Light synthetic crude for September delivery was discussed at about $15.10 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with about $14.50 a barrel over WTI last week.

Synthetic, processed from the Alberta oil sands, has moved up this month with crudes such as Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-, which has similar characteristics for refiners, although not yet the same market access, a trader said.

LLS was about 30 cents a barrel stronger on Monday as the transatlantic arbitrage fluctuated on the eve of the expiry of the September Brent contract. [ID:nN1E77E0TX]

Synthetic supplies have been restricted this year due to the outage of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's (CNQ.TO) 110,000 bpd Horizon oil sands project, which was damaged in a fire in January.

The company has said the operation is expected to get back to capacity rates in the coming weeks, but overall supplies will be limited in September by planned maintenance at Syncrude Canada Ltd and Husky Energy Inc's (HSE.TO) upgrader. [ID:nN1E7720MF] [ID:nN1E76Q0UZ]

The discount on heavy crude also narrowed on Monday. September Western Canada Select heavy blend was discussed at about $13.10 a barrel under WTI, compared with $13.50 under WTI last week. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)