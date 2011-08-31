Canada crude-Talk of US refinery work pressures synthetic

* Synthetic quoted at $11-$11.45 over WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 31 The premium on Canadian synthetic oil has narrowed despite upcoming oil sands upgrader work on talk of a U.S. Midwest refiner planning to take a processing unit down, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Light synthetic for October delivery was quoted at $11-$11.45 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude, compared with more than $14.50 over WTI at the end of the trading window for September.

Market sources said the product wrung from the Alberta oil sands has weakened on talk that BP Plc (BP.L) is preparing to take a crude unit at the 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery down at the end of October for more than a month.

That would take away a home for about 80,000 barrels of synthetic crude per day.

It comes as Syncrude Canada is due to take its Upgrader 8-2 down for maintenance for 45 days this autumn, cutting production by a cumulative 4 million to 5 million barrels. [ID:nN1E7720MF].

Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO), meanwhile, plans maintenance in September and October at its 82,000 bpd heavy oil upgrader at Lloydminster, on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, cutting output to 70-80 percent of capacity.

Heavy crude differentials have strengthened as refining margins have kept demand high, traders said.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for October was discussed at around $11.50 a barrel under WTI, compared with about $12 under last month. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)