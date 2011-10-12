CORRECTED - Canada crude-Heavy spreads shrink as Illinois start-up nears

(Fixes second bullet point to $8.85-$9.20 over WTI, not
under WTI)
* WCS $9.90 under WTI
* Light synthetic $8.85-$9.20 over WTI
* Wood River, Billings refineries lift demand
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 12 The discount on
Canadian heavy crude oil has narrowed with start-up drawing
near for a $3.7 billion Illinois refinery upgrade that will
boost demand for the grade, market sources said.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for November delivery was
quoted at $9.90 a barrel under benchmark West Texas
Intermediate, compared with $10.30 and $10.60 a barrel under
WTI last week.
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) have
said they expect the conversion project for their Wood River
refinery to be complete in the fourth quarter, boosting demand
for Canadian heavy oil by 130,000 barrels a day.
[ID:nN1E7870X]
One trader said another likely factor behind stronger heavy
prices is the return to normal output of Exxon Mobil Corp's
(XOM.N) Billings, Montana, refinery. The 60,000 bpd plant had
been running under capacity since July 1, when a pipeline
feeding the plant ruptured. [ID:nN1E7990GZ]
Marketers have said a fire last week that damaged
Consumers' Co-operative Refineries Ltd 100,000 bpd refinery in
Regina, Saskatchewan, appears to have had minimal impact on
prices. A Co-op spokesman said this week the plant is producing
gasoline at 50 percent its normal rate and diesel at 20 percent
of capacity.
Meanwhile, the premium for light synthetic crude has
changed little in recent days, remaining weaker than last
month's spreads with three major processing units having
started up or scheduled to do so in the coming weeks.
November light synthetic was discussed at $8.85-$9.20 a
barrel over WTI, compared with $8.40-$9.20 over on Friday.
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Wednesday it restarted a
bitumen upgrading unit at its Scotford, Alberta, facility that
had been off line since Sept. 28. [ID:nN1E79B0KQ]
Syncrude Canada's coker 8-2 is expected to be back on line
later this month following scheduled maintenance, and Husky
Energy Inc (HSE.TO) is scheduled to ramp up output at its
Lloydminster upgrader in the coming weeks. [ID:nS1E78C11I]
[ID:nN1E78119W]
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)