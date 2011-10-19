Canada crude-Synthetics jump on word of Syncrude cuts

* Nov synthetic quoted at $12.40-$13/bbl over WTI
* Syncrude declines to comment on output cut report
* WCS quoted at $11/bbl under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 19 Canadian synthetic
crude prices jumped on Wednesday on word that Syncrude Canada
Ltd, one of the country's largest oil sands plants, had cut
production, trade sources said on Wednesday.
Light synthetic for November delivery was discussed at
$12.40-$13 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate,
compared with $9.25 a barrel over a day earlier.
Siren Fisekci, spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands COS.TO,
owner of the largest interest-holder in Syncrude, declined to
comment on a report that problems with a hydrogen plant caused
production cuts.
She also would not give numbers, citing a "quiet period"
before the company reports third-quarter results next week.
Syncrude was nearing the end of a scheduled 45-day
turnaround of one of its coker units, which had reduced
production at the operation by an average 100,000 barrels a
day.
Early deals for December synthetic were quoted at around
$8.25-$9 a barrel over WTI, market sources said.
Heavy crude discounts widened, meanwhile, as players made
deals for unsold barrels at the end of the monthly trade
period, a trader said.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for November was quoted
at $11 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate,
compared with around $10 under WTI on Tuesday and $9.90 under
last week.
November prices had been lifted by current and future
increases in demand as production at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N)
Billings, Montana, refinery returned to normal rates after
several months.
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) are
also nearing the start-up of a $3.7 billion upgrade to their
Wood River, Illinois, refinery, which will boost demand for
Canadian heavy by 130,000 bpd. [ID:nN1E7870X]
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)