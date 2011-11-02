Canada crude-Synthetic spread narrows as outage seen ending

* December synthetic quoted at $6.25/bbl over WTI

* Syncrude plant, rising Bakken output seen as factors

* WCS quoted at $11.05/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 2 Prices for Canadian synthetic crude have weakened in expectation that production rates at the Syncrude Canada oil sands operation will return to normal by next month after a unit outage, market sources said.

Light synthetic blend for December delivery was quoted at $6.25 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with as much as $13 a barrel over WTI for last month's November deals.

Prices for synthetic crude, which is derived from the Alberta tar sands, surged in October after word that Syncrude had cut production by more than 40,000 barrels a day due to extended maintenance at a hydrogen plant in its upgrading operations.

Last week, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd COS.TO, the joint venture's largest interest owner, said the work is expected to last into early December. [ID:nN1E79Q23H]

In addition, heavy competition from surging production of Bakken crude from North Dakota is also weighing on synthetic, a trader said.

Prices for heavy crude, meanwhile, have been steady. December Western Canada Select heavy blend was quoted at $11.05 a barrel under WTI, compared with $11 for November barrels in deals last week.

Prices have been strong in anticipation of rising demand, partly from the start-up of equipment at ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) and Cenovus Energy Inc's (CVE.TO) Wood River, Illinois, refinery, allowing the operation to process more Canadian heavy.

ConocoPhillips said last week it expects the new gear to be operating by mid-November. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)