UPDATE 1-Canada crude-Synthetic spread jumps on Syncrude woes

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 15 Prices for Canadian
synthetic crude oil jumped late on Tuesday after oil sands
operator Syncrude Canada Ltd cut its production forecast for
December, market sources said.
Synthetic crude had been trading at about $4 a barrel above
the West Texas Intermediate benchmark earlier on Tuesday. It
jumped to $7.15 a barrel over WTI after Syncrude advised the
market of the production cut, sources said.
Sources said Syncrude lowered its December synthetic crude
production forecast by 2.1 million barrels, or nearly 67,750
barrels per day on Tuesday afternoon.
"That's a big one," said one source.
Syncrude had already lowered its November production
forecast by 40,000 bpd as it worked on a hydrogen plant at its
upgrading operations. That work had been expected to be wrapped
up in early December.
A spokesman for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd COS.TO, the
largest shareholder in the Syncrude joint venture, could not be
immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)