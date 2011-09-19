Canada crude-Synthetic strengthens, heavy barrels weaken

* Light synthetic quoted at $12.25/bbl over WTI

* Syncrude upgrader work removes 100,000 bpd

* WCS discussed at $12.95 under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 The premium on Canadian light synthetic crude has widened following the outage of a major oil sands processing unit, while heavy oil prices have weakened with the end of asphalt season, industry sources said on Monday.

Light synthetic for October delivery was quoted at around $12.25 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with $11.50 over WTI last week.

Synthetic barrels have been strong all year, but the premium has widened over the past week as Syncrude Canada Ltd, one of the country's biggest oil sands producers, took a coker unit down for up to 45 days for maintenance. [ID:nS1E78C11I]

That removed about 100,000 barrels a day of light, sweet crude derived from the Alberta tar sands.

The outage comes as Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) works on its Lloydminster heavy oil upgrader. [ID:nN1E78119W]

Western Canada Select heavy blend for October was discussed at around $12.95 a barrel under WTI, compared with $12 under last week.

WCS surged early this month in reaction to a record spread between the U.S. and world crude benchmarks. However, that transatlantic gap has since fallen back to about $23.60 from more than $27 a barrel.

In refinery operations, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and BP Plc (BP.L) reported maintenance at their plants in Washington state. [ID:nS1E78H08C] [ID:nWEN8337]

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) said the U.S. Environmental Protection agency is evaluating the release of hydrogen cyanide at its 206,000 bpd Robinson, Illinois, refinery. [ID:nWNAB7176] There was no word on any impact to production. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)