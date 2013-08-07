Tyson Foods to suspend buying cattle fed Zilmax additive

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
CHICAGO Aug 7 Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, said that beginning September 6 it would no longer buy cattle that have been fed the growth enhancer Zilmax.
In a letter sent to U.S. cattle feedlots and obtained by Reuters on Wednesday, Tyson said it was concerned about recent cases of cattle being delivered to its plants with difficulty walking or being unable to move.
"We do not know the specific cause of these problems, but some animal health experts have suggested that the use of the feed supplement Zilmax, also known as zilpaterol is one possible cause. Our evaluation of these problems is ongoing but as an interim measure we plan to suspend our purchases of cattle that have been fed Zilmax," the company said in the letter.
Traders said rumors of Tyson's action contributed to Wednesday's gains in Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures.
Late Wednesday afternoon in after-hours trading October live cattle were 2.500 cents per lb higher at 127.125 cents
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.