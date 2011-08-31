UPDATE 1-CME to launch weekly soyoil, meal, cattle options

(Adds background, exchange comment)

CHICAGO, Aug 31 CME Group Inc ( CME.O ), the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, said on Wednesday it would begin trading in weekly options on soymeal, soyoil and live cattle futures starting on Sept. 26.

The exchange launched weekly options on corn, soybeans and wheat futures in May.

"This growing season, market participants have used nearly 150,000 weekly grain options, in conjunction with our existing monthly and serial options, to mitigate short-term event risk associated with a number of adverse weather events and USDA reports," Tim Andriesen, CME's managing director of agricultural commodities and alternative investments, said.

The exchange said the new weekly options would be listed for electronic trading on CME's Globex platform and through open outcry.

Expirations will be every Friday, except for those Fridays when standard or serial options are scheduled to expire.

The exchange will list three options concurrently for each soymeal, soyoil and live cattle futures contract. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Dale Hudson)