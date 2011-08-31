版本:
UPDATE 1-CME to launch weekly soyoil, meal, cattle options

 (Adds background, exchange comment)
 CHICAGO, Aug 31 CME Group Inc (CME.O), the
biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, said on Wednesday
it would begin trading in weekly options on soymeal, soyoil and
live cattle futures starting on Sept. 26.
 The exchange launched weekly options on corn, soybeans and
wheat futures in May.
 "This growing season, market participants have used nearly
150,000 weekly grain options, in conjunction with our existing
monthly and serial options, to mitigate short-term event risk
associated with a number of adverse weather events and USDA
reports," Tim Andriesen, CME's managing director of
agricultural commodities and alternative investments, said.
 The exchange said the new weekly options would be listed
for electronic trading on CME's Globex platform and through
open outcry.
 Expirations will be every Friday, except for those Fridays
when standard or serial options are scheduled to expire.
 The exchange will list three options concurrently for each
soymeal, soyoil and live cattle futures contract.
 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Dale Hudson)

