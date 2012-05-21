CME defends turf with expanded grain trading hours

* CME grain trade starts earlier, drops midsession break
* Move seen as response to 22-hour ICE grain trading cycle
* Trade frets about release of USDA data during market hours
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, May 21 The CME Group's grain
markets began trading for 21 hours a day on Sunday, as the
exchange tries to guard its turf against upstart
IntercontinentalExchange, whose own nearly
round-the-clock trade has gotten off to a tepid start.
For the first time, CME grain markets will be open when
price-sensitive reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture
reports are issued, which some analysts said could favor high
frequency traders able to crunch the data more quickly.
The USDA, following complaints from top U.S. grain groups,
said it was in discussions on whether to revise its schedule.
Its monthly crop supply/demand reports are currently released at
7:30 a.m. Chicago time.
Traders and analysts are accustomed to having two hours to
digest the reports, which contain a wealth of data on U.S. and
world crops for previous and upcoming harvests, before the CME
grain markets open. With CME eliminating that break in trade,
they say, more volatile moves in the grain markets are likely.
"These reports are so extensive and global -- it's hard to
get your hands around everything within a millisecond, and
that's what it is going to require," said Jim Gerlach, president
of A/C Trading, a brokerage in Fowler, Indiana.
"Right now, the way it's set up, it's going to favor the
high-frequency traders and the computer-generated traders,"
Gerlach said.
Asian analysts also said they feared volatility.
"I think the exchange is trying to boost volumes as it faces
competition," said Ker Chung Yang, a commodities analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"But the market will be open during the release of data from
the USDA, so from an investor's point of view it is a bit of a
concern as there will be more volatility in the market."
JUNE USDA REPORTS FIRST TESTS OF CME SCHEDULE
USDA is scheduled to release its next monthly supply and
demand report on June 12 and hotly anticipated U.S. acreage and
quarterly stocks reports on June 29.
Futures broker R.J. O'Brien has urged the CME and ICE to
keep grain markets shut for two hours after the reports are
released.
Even a half-hour pause would help, said Dale Durchholz, an
analyst with AgriVisor in Bloomington, Illinois.
"People say we release unemployment numbers during trading
hours. (But) they aren't nearly as complex," Durchholz said. "I
would think for everybody concerned, having a short break is
just common sense," Durchholz said.
Aside from USDA crop report days, analysts said traders
should be able to adjust to the new schedule. CME, which owns
the Chicago Board of Trade, received U.S. regulatory approval on
Friday to expand its trading day from 17 hours to 21 hours,
starting at 5 p.m. CDT (2200 GMT) Sunday.
The change followed three weeks of gyrations and amended
plans as CME struggled to balance the needs of its historic core
constituency -- the commercial grain trade -- and the demands of
large funds and computer-based trading operations that could
benefit from expanded hours.
NEW HOURS
CBOT grains will trade electronically on a continuous basis
from 5 p.m. to 2 p.m. Chicago time (2200 to 1900 GMT). The start
is an hour earlier than the current schedule.
Trade in CME's open-outcry pits will not change, running
from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. CDT (1430 to 1815 GMT). The
procedures for determining daily settlement prices will remain
the same as well.
ICE challenged CME's 160-year dominance of the global grain
trade by launching its own U.S. corn, soy and wheat futures on
May 14. Daily trading volume in these new, all-electronic ICE
products so far has totaled only a small fraction of CME's daily
grains volume.
But ICE appeared to force CME's hand in extending the
trading hours.
CME in late April originally sought to increase its trading
day to 22 hours, hewing close to ICE's schedule, but pared down
its plan after grain groups complained the longer cycle would
drive up costs. Also, the extra time in the afternoon would give
grain companies time to reconcile their trading accounts and
perform other back-office operations.
"I think they probably responded to some of the business
issues that the grain trade was concerned about in being able to
manage their books," Durchholz said.