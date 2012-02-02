Rice traders debate changes to CBOT futures contract

* US rice farmers frustrated as cash prices lag futures
* CME considers adding variable storage rates for CBOT rice
* Traders warn of threat to liquidity
* CME offers no timeframe for decision on contract changes
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Feb 1 U.S. rice farmers are
frustrated with a persistent lag between cash rice prices and
Chicago Board of Trade rough rice futures, and some think
implementing variable storage rates, like that used for CBOT
wheat, might help improve convergence.
The ability of futures to match cash prices during the
delivery period is a key indicator of how a futures contract is
performing as a hedging tool.
But at an industry meeting in Chicago Wednesday held by the
CME Group, parent of the CBOT, some traders warned that
a variable storage rate, or VSR, would hurt the rice market.
"I believe a variable storage rate will drive out
speculators, drive out funds and could distort the contract to a
point where end-users don't feel they can use it anymore," said
David Durra, a trader with AgSpread Analytics Inc who gave a
presentation at the meeting.
VSR is one of several ideas that CME Group has proposed in
an effort to improve convergence between cash rice prices and
futures during delivery.
CME officials did not give a timeframe for deciding whether
to change the rice contract.
Wednesday's three-hour meeting drew roughly 70 people
including traders, farmers, merchandisers and millers, some of
whom traveled from Arkansas and Louisiana, in the heart of the
U.S. rice production belt.
John David Frith, a Louisiana rice grower, said farmers in
his area were planting far less rice than they did five years
ago, partly due to poor price convergence.
The threat of a widening cash basis -- the price difference
between cash and futures -- makes it impossible for growers
making planting decisions to predict what kind of price they
will get for rice at the following harvest. As a result,
securing credit can be difficult.
Frith said growers are turning instead to corn, soybeans and
cotton, which have offered higher returns as well as better
price convergence and predictability.
"We need to get our rice farmers back to farming rice,"
Frith said.
"Do I know that (VSR) is the right thing for rice? No, but
that is something that looks good to me. As a farmer, my main
thing is that it converges," Frith said.
The exchange is also considering expanding the delivery
territory for rice futures, which is currently limited to 12
counties in Arkansas, and switching the delivery instrument from
a warehouse receipt to a shipping certificate -- the same
instrument used for corn, wheat and soybean futures.
VSR SUPPORTED AND OPPOSED
Under the VSR system in CBOT wheat, maximum storage rates
rise when the price spread between the front two futures
contracts widens above 80 percent of "full carry" during a
five-week observation period. If the spread narrows below 50
percent, the storage rates fall.
During the first five wheat contract cycles after VSR was
launched in 2010, storage rates rose to 20 cents per bushel per
month, from 5 cents a year earlier -- a factor that produced
wide carries, or premiums, for deferred wheat futures contracts.
Critics said the changes distorted the spreads, destroyed
convergence in deferred contracts and drove away some commercial
hedgers as well as speculators.
Yet the changes encouraged more storage of soft red wheat,
the type traded in Chicago, which eventually lifted cash prices
closer to futures as end-users found they had to pay up to buy
cash wheat out of storage.
"After implementing VSR, we saw a dramatic improvement in
the basis," said Tom Coyle, vice president of Nidera North
America, who gave a presentation at the meeting supporting VSR's
performance in wheat.
"The (wheat) market is now getting itself back in balance.
It (VSR) has had the desired impact, which was to increase
convergence. Convergence is critical; it is the core principal,"
Coyle said.
Several Chicago traders said privately they opposed any
changes to the rice contract, preferring to let the market
resolve the convergence issue on its own.
One of the reasons that cash prices have fallen below
futures, they noted, stems from a temporary anomaly -- the
unusually poor quality of the 2010 U.S. rice harvest, which hurt
export demand and depressed cash prices.
Much of that 2010 crop has been blended off, and stronger
cash demand may emerge if U.S. rice plantings decline in 2012,
as some have predicted.