2012年 5月 25日

CME Group to modify grains settlements on June 25

CHICAGO, May 25 CME Group, parent of the
Chicago Board of Trade, on Friday said it would change the
methodology for determining end-of-day settlement prices for its
grain and oilseed futures starting June 25, pending U.S.
regulatory approval.	
    CME said the new procedure for settling CBOT corn, wheat,
oats, rough rice, soybeans, soybean meal and soybean oil futures
will include activity from the open-outcry pits as well as
electronic trading pits.

