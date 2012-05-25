CME Group to modify grains settlements on June 25

BRIEF-Barrick to consolidate Nevada mines, aim to cut costs
* Barrick Gold to unify Cortez and Goldstrike operations in Nevada into single business unit in 2017 -President Kelvin Dushnisky
CHICAGO, May 25 CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, on Friday said it would change the methodology for determining end-of-day settlement prices for its grain and oilseed futures starting June 25, pending U.S. regulatory approval. CME said the new procedure for settling CBOT corn, wheat, oats, rough rice, soybeans, soybean meal and soybean oil futures will include activity from the open-outcry pits as well as electronic trading pits.
* Barrick Gold to unify Cortez and Goldstrike operations in Nevada into single business unit in 2017 -President Kelvin Dushnisky
* AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES
* Unlimited offer now includes "HD-quality video, 10GB mobile hotspot per line" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: