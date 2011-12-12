UPDATE 3-Chicago traders revolt at change in CME rules

* CME Group to change CBOT/CME ag settlement rules
* Settlement prices to be based on both pit, Globex trade
* Outraged floor traders protest new rules, pledge fight
* New rules to take effect in March and April
By Julie Ingwersen and Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, Dec 12 Chicago pit traders are up in
arms against a CME Group plan to use electronic trading
to set grain and livestock closing prices, a move they fear will
drive another nail in the coffin of open-outcry dealing.
CME Group, already under fire from many traders for its
delay in getting money returned to customers after the October
bankruptcy of brokerage MF Global, said that next March or April
it would begin incorporating data from its electronic Globex
trading platform into final prices.The CME has taken a lot of flack from its floor traders this
year, both for its possible move out of Chicago and for the fact
that it waited weeks before moving to help former clients of MF
Global get their frozen funds back.
It ultimately offered a total $550 million guarantee in
order to speed the return of billions in cash and collateral.
"The exchange has a broken wing now because it has not yet
healed from the MF Global thing. So, it's a bad time to be
throwing another curve at its members," said Joseph Ocrant,
president of Oak Investment Group, who has traded cattle for 42
years.
WOUNDED ANIMAL
The exchange said it would release details of the new rules
and timelines for the roll-out early in 2012. The transition to
the new rules will occur in March and April, subject to review
by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The CME Group's changes will apply to CBOT corn, soybeans,
soyoil, soymeal, oats, wheat and rough rice futures as well as
CME live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog futures.
"Nobody's happy about this," said Maurie Schneider, an
independent livestock trader whose career spans more than 60
years dating back to the old egg and butter futures contracts.
"It would soon kill the floor because there would be no reason
for it (the pit) to be there."
Some traders said they had been amazed that the floor-based
settlement mechanism had persisted so long. With more and more
volume being transacted on the "screen" rather than the "floor",
the roar from the pits in the final minute of the trading day
appeared increasingly anachronistic.
Most of the rest of CME's contracts are already settled
using electronic prices.
"I'm really surprised it's taken this long to include data
from electronic trade," said Sterling Smith, market analyst for
Country Hedging, St. Paul, Minnesota. "I do think this is for
the best and I do support this. Pit traders are understandably
upset and like any wounded animal it fights back."
The shift toward electronic trading in agricultural
contracts has gathered pace this year. In the first 11 months,
total open outcry trading in commodity and alternative
investment products -- including New York oil and metals
contracts -- fell 18 percent, while electronic trading rose
nearly 38 percent, CME data shows.
In all, "pit" trade was just over a quarter of the total
volume, down from almost half in 2010. But it accounts for the
vast majority of trading in the last minute of the day.
"The basic approach of the new methodologies will be to
include additional information in the settlement calculation by
incorporating both floor and Globex activity in the
determination of settlement prices," CME Group said in a
statement.