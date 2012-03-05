UPDATE 2-CME Group delays new ag settlement rules

* New CBOT grain settlement rules delayed until June
* New rules to incorporate electronic trade
* CME says changes to livestock settlements not finalized
* Opponents of the changes heartened by delay
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, March 5 CME Group said on
Monday it will delay until June the implementation of new
procedures to settle end-of-day prices in its Chicago Board of
Trade grain futures, changes that would add electronic trades
to the pit trade.
But the exchange gave no date for similar changes that had
been proposed for CME livestock futures, saying those decisions
"have yet to be finalized."
CME Group had initially planned a transition to the new
settlements for both grains and livestock futures in March and
April. That plan has been met with strong opposition from floor
traders since it was announced in December.
The bulk of trade at the CME, parent of the CBOT, the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the New York Mercantile
Exchange, is already done electronically, but settlement prices
are currently set in the open-outcry pits.
Opponents to incorporating electronic trade into the
settlements see the change as a threat to the livelihood of
floor traders, who thrive on the final frenetic minute of pit
trading used to establish the day's final prices. Some launched
a website, savethefloor.com, to spread the word about the
proposal.
In its statement on Monday, CME Group said it delayed the
changes in light of "significant market feedback," along with
dialog with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and
the need for "adequate marketplace notification" of any changes
to the settlement procedures.
Opponents of the changes were heartened by the delay.
"We've done our job and gotten it pushed back from March 1.
That was our goal," said Jason Perlow, a local trader in CME's
cattle pits.
Perlow and other traders opposing the CME's changes said
that so far most of the support for their cause was coming from
the livestock sector, including end-users and others who use
futures as a tool for hedging risk. They hoped to mobilize more
support from the grains industry.
"We've gotten a lot of letters of support from the livestock
industry, and our goal is to get those letters of support from
the grain community," Perlow said.