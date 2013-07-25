CBOT soymeal trade limits will not expand despite limit-down move

CHICAGO, July 25 The daily trading limit for Chicago Board of Trade soymeal contracts will remain at $20 per ton on Friday, the CME Group said on its website, despite the two front months closing limit-down - typically the trigger to expand price limits.

The front two CBOT soymeal contracts closed Thursday down the $20 limit - August at $447.80 per ton and September at $397.70.

The futures market was under pressure this week, reacting to the weakness in the U.S. cash soymeal market. Soy processors were backing off both their meal offers and basis bids amid increased farmer sales of old-crop beans, traders said.

Even though the August and September contracts were limit-down on the close, the dive in September reflected late moves in the front-month spread and not the weighted closing price - the rule that would have triggered the limits to expand, a broker said.

A CME spokesman confirmed the limits would not be expanded based on exchange settlement rules.

Based on late options trade, the August soymeal closed synthetically near $420, down another $27.80 from Thursday's futures settlement price.

Traders noted that August soymeal options expire on Friday and wanted wider limits to better manage their risk exposure ahead of expiration.