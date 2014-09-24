CEE POWER-Supply drives Czech spot lower, outages lift Slovakia, Hungary

* Wind generation forecast at 6.5 GW for Thursday
* Russia gas flows via Ukraine higher than day ago
* Poland has 1.1 GW offline for unplanned maintenance
PRAGUE, Sept 24 Above average wind production
and more availability from coal-fired plants in the region
pushed Czech day ahead prices lower on Wednesday though
Hungarian and Slovak spot power gained on power plant outages,
traders said.
On regional exchanges, Czech electricity for Thursday fell
4.4 percent to 36.21 euros ($46.3) per megawatt hour while
Slovak day ahead gained 5.5 percent to 41.87 euros and Hungarian
prompt power rose just over 1 percent to 43.87 euros.
Data from Hungary's grid operator showed two coal fired
units totalling 452 megawatts were offline for unplanned outages
while Slovakia's Mochovce had a block off the grid and limited
cross-border capacity to the Czech Republic, traders said.
"There is more wind and better coal and lignite availability
in Germany, which is putting pressure on Czech," one trader
said. "But there is a line of the interconnector to the Czech
Republic for Slovakia out as well as a block at Mochovce."
Wind generation in Germany was forecast to rise just over 2
gigawatts (GW) to 6.5 GW with solar generation falling to 3.2 GW
from 4.8 GW for Thursday, according to data from Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon.
Further along the curve, the Czech Cal '15 edged 10 cents
higher to 34.05 euros and the Hungarian front year rose 20 cents
to 43.60 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '15 contract
gained 10 cents to 34.75 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's
EEX exchange.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 180.32 zlotys
($55.2) from 194.37 zlotys as data from the bourse showed
utilities had 1.1 GW offline for unplanned outages, a decline
from a day earlier.
The International Court of Arbitration in Paris accepted
Romania's case against Italy's Enel over an
outstanding stake in a local power supplier, the energy ministry
said on Wednesday.
Russian natural gas flows to the European Union through
Slovakia via Ukraine on Wednesday were a touch above the level
of the previous day, data from Slovak pipeline operator
Eustream's website showed.
Oil fell towards $96 a barrel as rising supply from Africa
and Iraq offset mounting tensions in the Middle East and
better-than-expected data in China.
European Union carbon futures rose nearly 2
percent to 5.78 euros a tonne in afternoon trading.
(1 US dollar = 0.7828 euro)
(1 US dollar = 3.2648 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by David Clarke)