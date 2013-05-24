版本:
Fund managers raise S&P 500 futures net longs in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK May 24 Equity fund managers in the week ended May 21 raised their net long positions in S&P 500 futures contracts by 19,652 to 239,503, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

Equity fund speculators also increased their net short positions by 17,194 to 83,198, the data showed.

Long Short Net ------------------------------------------- Fund Managers 363,901 124,398 239,503 Speculators 124,124 207,322 -83,198
