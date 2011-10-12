Chile stocks end up after Slovakia deal on fund

SANTIAGO Oct 12 Chile stocks closed higher on Wednesday, breaking back above the key 4,000-point level, tracking world stocks which climbed to three-week highs after Slovakia reached a deal to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA ended a preliminary 1.7 percent stronger at 4,006.83 points, extending gains registered in Tuesday's session and pulling further above the near two-year lows hit at the start of the month.

The index was boosted by shares in industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, which closed 2.73 percent firmer.