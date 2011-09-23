Chile stocks end at 2011 closing low on global woes

SANTIAGO, Sept 23 Chilean stocks closed sharply weaker on Friday at their lowest close of 2011 on fears Europe and the United States could slip into recession and as worries Greece will default on its debt mounted, traders said.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed down 1.37 percent, adjusting from a preliminary fall of 1.53 percent, dragged down by shares in industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, which fell 2.47 percent, and retailer Cencosud CEN.SN, off 3.99 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by James Dalgleish)