SANTIAGO Aug 8 Chile stocks closed down sharply on Monday, registering their biggest single-day drop in 13 years, as a U.S. credit rating downgrade stoked fears that the United States is slipping into recession.

For more see [ID:nN1E7771FA].

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed down a preliminary 7.04 percent, after breaking below the 4,000-point support level for the first time since June 2010. (Editing by James Dalgleish)