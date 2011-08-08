Chile stocks slide to 1-yr low on US downgrade

* Bourse below 4,000 support, first time since June 2010
* Retails, bank, commodity stocks lead sell-off
SANTIAGO, Aug 8 Chilean shares sank nearly 4
percent on Monday, tumbling with world stock markets as
Friday's U.S. debt rating cut by S&P and ongoing euro zone debt
crisis compounded fears of a global slowdown. For more see
[ID:nE5E7IQ03E].
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA fell 3.8
percent to 3,911.64, breaking below the 4,000-point support
level to reach its lowest since June 2010.
The index was dragged down by losses in the retail, banking
and commodities sectors.
Retailer Cencosud CEN.SN fell 5.33 percent while
heavyweight industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN was down
4.63 percent. Steelmaker CAP CAP.SN was off 4.11 percent.
Shares in regional airline LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N) sank 4.67
percent.
"All stock markets are falling. Chile isn't going to be an
exception," said Elizabeth Palma, analyst at the Tanner
brokerage in Santiago.
"The drops are across the board and quite steep," she said.
"This is going to continue throughout the day."
Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP was down 4.12 percent.
(Editing by Dan Grebler)