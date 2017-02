SANTIAGO, Sept 27 Chile stocks soared in Tuesday morning trade, rising with global bourses on talk of beefing up the euro zone's bailout fund and boosted by local commodity shares.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA traded up 3.05 percent, boosted by shares in the commodities sector, with forestry group CMPC CAR.SN up 4.33 percent and fertilizer producer Soquimich SQM_pb.SN> SQMa.SN (SQM.N), up 5.42 percent. (Editing by James Dalgleish)