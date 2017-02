SANTIAGO Aug 8 Chilean shares sank over 3 percent in early Monday trade, tumbling with world stock markets on Friday's U.S. debt rating cut by S&P and ongoing euro zone debt crisis.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA fell 3.25 percent to 3,933.83, breaking below the 4,000-point support level to reach its lowest level since June 2010. (Editing by James Dalgleish)