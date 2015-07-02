WRAPUP 3-Chinese stocks tumble again, ignoring Beijing's blandishments

| SHANGHAI, July 2
SHANGHAI, July 2 China stocks fell sharply again
on Thursday, fighting off fresh moves by regulators to restore
confidence and raising questions about how much more firepower
Beijing can bring to bear before a full-scale panic sets in.
Shanghai's benchmark share index crashed below 4,000 points
for the first time since April - a key support level that
analysts said had been seen as a line in the sand that Beijing
had to defend, below which more conservative investors would
start ejecting from their leveraged positions, widening the
rout.
Chinese markets, which had risen as much as 110 percent from
November to a peak in June, have collapsed at an incredibly
rapid pace in since June 12, losing more than 20 percent in
jaw-dropping volatility as money surges in and out of the
market.
That drop has wiped out nearly $3 trillion in market
capitalisation, more than the GDP of Brazil.
In the latest move to arrest the slide, China's securities
regulator late on Wednesday relaxed rules on using borrowed
money to speculate on stock markets, letting brokerages set
their own tolerance level on margin calls and allowing the
roll-over of margin lending contracts.
"I think this is the right dose of medicine," said Hong Hao,
chief strategist with BOCOM International. "The recent slump was
largely driven by margin calls, so if brokerages don't force
liquidation ... the market slide should be stemmed, at least for
now."
But there was no immediate relief, with the CSI300 index
of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and
Shenzhen dropping 3.4 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 3.5 percent, to 3,912.77 points.
POLICY TOOLS
Beijing has been struggling since the weekend to find a
policy formula that would restore confidence, such as easing
monetary policy, suggesting more pension funds would invest in
stocks and other administrative tweaks, including the latest
relaxations of restrictions on margin trading.
But the resistance of China's army of retail investors - who
still dominate Chinese markets - to Beijing's blandishments
makes it difficult to forecast when the market might find a
bottom, as policymakers are running out of good options.
"The government has more tools it could use to support
equities, but these moves could be short-lived if investors
remain negative," wrote Oliver Barron of NSBO in a research
note, mentioning rumours of IPO suspensions or outright buying
of stocks by state-owned vehicles.
He also suggested higher level officials might have to make
comments of support.
"Retail investors account for about 85 percent of turnover,
and the recent correction has greatly endangered their belief in
the capital market opening-up and reform, and might even cause
social unrest."
The presence of leverage in the market is a wild card factor
that has made it difficult to convince investors to wait out
recent fluctuations.
Both retail investors and many corporates appear to have
borrowed heavily to reap quick stock market gains, and they are
now seeking to reduce their exposure to further declines.
Postings on Chinese financial microblogs underlined the
souring mood among the retail investors who drive the market.
"The credibility of the government is in danger!" wrote one
poster, signing themselves ChuHan De Yi Tian.
"The weak macro environment and the high stock bubble makes
the interest rate cut meaningless!" wrote another, using the
name Beiji Tu Tu Tu. "I am done with the stock market."
