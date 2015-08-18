China stocks slump 6 percent on policy outlook

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Aug 18 Chinese stocks
plunged more than 6 percent on Tuesday, their biggest fall in
three weeks, on speculation the central bank may be in no rush
to ease policy further and concerns a further weakening in the
yuan would hit importers.
Though the market has stabilised after a slew of official
measures to arrest a sharp drop in June and July, investor
sentiment has remained fragile.
After data showing a modest recovery in July home prices,
profit-taking pressures accelerated in afternoon trade, traders
said.
"The securities regulator made it clear last week that the
government will withdraw from regular market intervention to
support share prices," said a senior trader at a major Chinese
brokerage in Shanghai.
China's securities regulator said last Friday that the
government would allow market forces to play a bigger role in
determining stock prices, the first official signal from Beijing
that it could be moderating its efforts to prop up equity
markets via state-backed financial institutions.
"Because sentiment has been weak since the sharp fall that
began in June, people believe the market itself cannot support
the current share price levels without the state's support. Such
belief has caused widespread jitters," the trader said.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 6.1 percent
at 3,749.12 points in its biggest daily decline since July 27,
snapping a three-day winning streak.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 6.2 percent at 3,825.41.
Volatility in both indexes spiked in the afternoon.
Traders said a large cash injection by People's Bank of
China via its open market operation earlier in the day was taken
as a sign that the central bank may not ease monetary policy
further for now.
"The PBOC's fund injection into the money market on Tuesday
sparked speculation that the central bank may delay its next
easing step," another trader said.
The injection, the biggest in more than six months, added to
worries that liquidity was tightening as investors moved more
capital out of the country.
Minsheng Securities estimated 800 billion yuan ($125
billion) had flowed out in July and August alone.
An analyst at Guangfa Securities also blamed the fall on a
research report published late on Monday - and widely shared on
WeChat messaging - that said planned reforms in the state-owned
enterprise sector may not benefit shares in that sector.
Investors have grown more concerned that Beijing may begin
to withdraw its unprecedented support for share prices.
Stocks also had come under pressure in the morning as the
yuan weakened against the dollar, reigniting fears that Beijing
may be intent on a deeper devaluation of the currency despite
the central bank's comments that it sees no reason for a further
slide. By the end of the day, the yuan ended flat.
Shares of importers and firms with high U.S.
dollar-denominated debt have been under pressure, along with
Chinese airlines, which face higher fuel bills following the
devaluation.
Selling was broad based. The CSI 300 infrastructure index
fell 8.4 percent, the energy index
dropped 6.1 percent, and the real estate index
tumbled 7.3 percent despite the data showing Chinese home prices
rose for the third month in a row in July.
($1 = 6.4016 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Jianxin Lu; Writing by Kazunori
Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill and Will Waterman)