China stocks sink over 7 pct as panic selling intensifies

SHANGHAI Aug 25 China stocks slumped more than
7 percent on Tuesday to their lowest level since December, with
panic selling intensifying after the flagship Shanghai Composite
Index crashed through the key support level of 3,000
points.
Investors stampeded out of shares after a grim "Black
Monday" sparked mayhem in global financial markets but failed to
prompt fresh rescue measures from Beijing.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 7.1 percent to
3,042.93, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 7.6
percent to 2,964.97 points.
All index futures contracts slumped by their 10 percent
daily limit for the second day, reflecting extremely bearish
sentiment and pointing to darker days ahead.
China's benchmark indexes have now lost roughly 20 percent
in August and are heading for their worst monthly performance in
six years, barring a sharp rebound in the last few days of the
month.
On Monday, China stocks fell nearly 9 percent in the worst
single-day trading session since 2007.
Investors had hoped the sharp drop and its global
repercussions would prompt swift action from Beijing, but no
economic or emergency market rescue measures were announced
overnight.
The absence of any sentiment-soothing editorials in
Tuesday's state media strengthened views that the Chinese
government now has little will to prop up share prices.
"How can investors stand slumps like this?" said a
76-year-old retired worker who only gave his surname Gao.
"The government has messed up the market. It's wrong for the
government not to rescue it."
All sectors fell sharply, including banks, after
a morning rebound in the sector petered out.
Benchmark mainland indexes have not only given up all the
gains made from Beijing's unprecedented stock market rescue in
July, in which hundreds of billions of state dollars were
directed into the market, but this week entered negative
territory for the year-to-date.
($1 = 6.4103 Chinese yuan)
