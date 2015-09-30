China stocks rise but post worst quarter since 2008

SHANGHAI, Sept 30 China stocks made modest gains
on Wednesday but posted their worst quarterly loss since early
2008, retreating almost 30 percent as concerns grew that the
slowing economy was crushing company profits.
Auto shares surged after Beijing announced fresh support for
struggling carmakers, supporting the main indexes. But trading
volume in Shanghai shrank to a 10-month low ahead of week-long
national holidays beginning on Thursday.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.8 percent to 3,202.95 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to
3,052.78.
But for the quarter, both indexes lost roughly 29 percent,
the worst showing since the depths of the global financial
crisis and raising fresh questions about the effectiveness of
Beijing's massive market rescue efforts since stocks began to
collapse in mid-June.
Reflecting strong pessimism that share prices will recover
any time soon, Chinese mutual fund managers cut suggested equity
exposure for the coming three months to a record low of 65.0
percent, a monthly Reuters poll showed.
Risk appetite has been dampened by the sharp and wild price
slide in recent months, Beijing's unexpected currency
devaluation last month and fears that the economy could be
cooling more rapidly than expected earlier, according to the
poll.
Profits earned by Chinese industrial companies declined at
the sharpest rate in four years in August as costs kept rising
and product prices kept falling, data showed earlier this week.
Profits of industrial companies dropped 8.8 percent in
August from a year earlier.
Wednesday's rally was ignited by the auto sector, with
shares of Chinese carmakers including Changan Auto,
Great Wall Motor and SAIC Motor surging
after Beijing halved the sales tax on small-engine cars to aid
the struggling sector.
"The tax cut is good news, as it raises hopes that China
will unveil similar stimulus in other sectors," said Alex Wong,
director of Ample Finance Group.
"But I don't think more stimulus would reverse the market
trend, because China's severe structural problems cannot be
solved overnight."
Railway shares were also firmer, encouraged by news that
Indonesia will award a hotly contested, multi-billion-dollar
railway project to China.
But Shenzhen's tech-heavy growth board ChiNext
underperformed, down 0.5 percent at close.
