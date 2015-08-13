UPDATE 2-Increasingly cheap Chinese steel is concern for Europe-Eurofer

* Early evidence of China steel firms jumping on devaluation
LONDON/FRANKFURT/VIENNA, Aug 13 Increasingly
unfair competition from cheap Chinese exports is a concern for
European steel companies, Europe's steel industry body Eurofer
said on Thursday, after Chinese steel producers cut export
prices.
Chinese makers cut prices in response to Beijing's move to
weaken the yuan, industry sources have said, providing an
indication of how Beijing's devaluation will help companies in
the world's second-biggest economy boost sales.
"There may be very real competitiveness impacts for European
steel firms facing Chinese steel imports, which will now be even
cheaper today," Eurofer said in an emailed statement.
It added that Europe was not shielded well enough against
being swamped with Chinese overcapacity, exacerbated by the
country's slowing economy.
"(China) now has an installed capacity of 1.1 billion
tonnes, of which 340 million tonnes is excess capacity. This
overcapacity alone is more than double the EU's steel demand."
Separately the German Steel Federation said the devaluation
pointed to deeper structural problems in China.
"It supports our fear that Chinese steel exports will remain
at excessively high levels and therefore continue to threaten
the recovery on the European steel market and in other parts of
the world," it said in a statement.
Eurofer, whose members include top global steelmaker
ArcelorMittal, as well as the likes of ThyssenKrupp
and Voestalpine, estimates Chinese exports
to the EU rose 49 percent year-on-year over the first five
months of 2015.
UNFAIR COMPETITION
"China currently sells its excess steel to the EU market at
prices that do not fully cover its costs for raw materials or
for material transformation," Eurofer said. "The overnight
devaluations of the Chinese currency merely add to the unfair
competition faced by the European steel industry. "
Global steel prices ST-CRU-IDX are at their lowest level
in about a decade, according to an index compiled by consultants
CRU. China's sales to overseas markets reached 62.13 million
tonnes in the year to July, already two-thirds of last year's
record 94 million tonnes.
The EU has this year taken some measures to protect domestic
steelmakers, including its imposition in March of anti-dumping
duties on imports of cold-rolled flat stainless steel from China
and Taiwan.
Some European companies, meanwhile, pointed to mitigating
effects of the rising export pressure from China.
The chief financial officer of ThyssenKrupp said Chinese
producers' ability to drag world steel prices down further in
light of the yuan devaluation would be limited by the necessity
of buying raw materials in dollars, and high transport costs.
ThyssenKrupp makes 6 percent of its revenue in China and
about a quarter of its sales from steel.
"I do note that China is acting to stimulate demand. I find
this in itself positive and it underlines our view of China's
promising prospects," Guido Kerkhoff told reporters on a
conference call.
Voestalpine Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder, also chairman of
the World Steel Association, said cheap steel from China was not
a threat to his own company due to its focus on highly
specialised industrial goods made of steel, rather than the
underlying commodity.
