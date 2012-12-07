FX daily volumes, values fall further in Nov - CLS

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
LONDON Dec 7 Average daily volumes and values in the foreign exchange market fell for the second month running in November, data from FX settlement system CLS Bank showed on Friday.
Total volumes submitted to CLS, combining settlement and aggregation services, fell 3.9 percent to 965,818 in November from 1,005,312 in October, when volumes dropped nearly 10 percent.
Volumes were also down around 12 percent from November 2011, when they stood at 1,097,022.
CLS said it settled an average daily value of $4.6 trillion in November, down 0.9 percent from $4.66 trillion in October and below the $4.75 trillion recorded in November 2011. The average daily value peaked at $5.19 trillion in September.
The CLS Aggregation Service daily input totalled 329,537 in November, down from 345,783 in October.
The drop in volumes reflected a similar trend in currency trading platforms.
Trading volumes on Thomson Reuters foreign exchange dealing platforms fell in November. Volumes at EBS, a platform owned by interdealer broker ICAP Plc , rose in November from October but were still down compared with the previous year.
Market players say low volatility in currency markets and increased job cuts by banks across the globe has weighed on trading volumes.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Cinven and Advent International's reported offers for Stada Arzneimittel may signal new risk appetite among deal-starved European LBO funds, Fitch Ratings says. The private equity financial sponsors are among other LBO buyers that are also reported to be contemplating competing bids for Stada less than a year after CVC Capital Partners failed in its approach to the German generic pharmaceuticals manufact