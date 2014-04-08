CME Group says Globex trading restored, technical issue fixed

BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, April 8 CME Group Inc has resumed electronic trading on its Globex platform after a technical issue affected agricultural markets.
Electronic trading in livestock markets resumed at 2:30 p.m. CDT (1930 GMT), according to a notice from the exchange operator.
"The issue has been resolved," CME spokesman Chris Grams said in a telephone interview. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work