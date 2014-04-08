CME Group says Globex trading restored, technical issue fixed

CHICAGO, April 8 CME Group Inc has resumed electronic trading on its Globex platform after a technical issue affected agricultural markets.

Electronic trading in livestock markets resumed at 2:30 p.m. CDT (1930 GMT), according to a notice from the exchange operator.

"The issue has been resolved," CME spokesman Chris Grams said in a telephone interview. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)