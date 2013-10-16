Expired Oct 2013 hogs final settlement is 90.62 cents -CME

CHICAGO Oct 16 CME Group Inc said on Wednesday that the final settlement price for October 2013 lean hog futures and options contracts that expired on Oct. 14 is 90.62 cents per lb, based on a volume weighted average, the exchange said in a statement.

"This final settlement price will be applied to any open positions in October 2013 futures and options on the normally scheduled date of October 16, 2013," the CME said.

The exchange revamped the final settlement price, that is usually based on cash hog prices, after the government's shutdown stemmed the flow of crucial data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, typically used to calculate final settlement.

The lack of USDA price information forced the country's leading meat packers, including Smithfield Foods, Tyson Foods and Cargill Inc to adopt new methods while negotiating contracts with hog producers until the government resumes its daily market reports.