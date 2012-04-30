CME Group says no announcement on ag trading hours

CHICAGO, April 30 CME Group Inc on Monday said it had no formal announcement regarding widespread rumors that the exchange was considering expanding the trading hours for its grain and oilseed futures, a spokesman said.

"At CME Group, we regularly engage with industry participants to discuss ways to enhance our markets. We will keep our customers and industry participants abreast of any planned changes, but have nothing formal to announce at this time," CME spokesman Chris Grams said in an e-mail.

The exchange was rumored to be planning to expand electronic trading hours for its Chicago Board of Trade grain and oilseed futures to 22 hours a day, grain traders said.

CME's CBOT grain futures currently trade electronically on the exchange's Globex platform from 6 p.m. to 7:15 a.m. Central time, while trade on both Globex and the open-outcry pits runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Any change in hours would appear aimed at fending off competition from the upstart IntercontinentalExchange Inc , which earlier this month announced plans to launch five grain and oilseed futures contracts in mid-May.

ICE said its contracts will trade 22 hours a day, from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time.