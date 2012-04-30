UPDATE 2-CME moves toward round-the-clock grains trade-sources

* CME board approved extended trading hours
* Board did not decide on implementation date
* Source said move linked to ICE plans for ag contracts
By K.T. Arasu and Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, April 30 CME Group Inc will
extend trading hours for its hallmark grain contracts, two
sources said on Mo nday, as the Chicago exchange moves to fend
off rival ICE's latest effort to lure liquidity with
nearly round-the-clock dealing.
CME, which has a stranglehold on grains trading through the
Chicago Board of Trade, which it acquired in 2007, has not
decided on how many hours to add to its current trading day or
when to implement it, the sources said.
"The board has approved to extend trading hours," one source
said. The sources said a plan by ICE to launch look-alike corn,
wheat and soybean contracts was a key reason behind the move.
Chicago traders had earlier cited widespread talk that the
CME was planning to extend the trading day to 22 hours, matching
the trading period unveiled several weeks ago by the
Atlanta-based IntercontinentalExchange as it announced plans to
launch look-alike grains contracts.
Asked to comment on the apparently board decision, a CME
spokesman referred to a CME spokesman's earlier comment: "At CME
Group, we regularly engage with industry participants to discuss
ways to enhance our markets. We will keep our customers and
industry participants abreast of any planned changes, but have
nothing formal to announce at this time".
Traders said the CME was planning for grains to be traded
from 6 p.m. CDT (2300 GMT) to 4 p.m. CDT (2100 GMT) -- allowing
for the exchange to be open during times when price-sensitive
data is released from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The
traders were not able to pinpoint how the rumor had started.
The USDA data includes the weekly crop progress report
issued on Monday to weekly export sales numbers on Thursday that
are released outside of current CBOT trading hours.
CBOT grain futures currently trade electronically on the
exchange's Globex platform from 6 p.m. to 7:15 a.m. Central
time, while side-by-side trade on Globex and the open-outcry
pits runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
CME Group last widened its trading hours in grains in 2009,
expanding the early Globex session to 7:15 a.m., from 6 a.m.
previously. The CME's New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX)
already trades nearly around-the-clock.
Any change in hours would appear aimed at fending off
competition from the upstart IntercontinentalExchange, which
earlier this month announced plans to launch five grain and
oilseed futures contracts in mid-May.
ICE said its contracts will trade 22 hours a day, from 8
p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time (2400-2200 GMT).
Grain analysts said the launch of the ICE contracts would
pressure CME to either match its trading hours, or risk losing
business when market-moving news occurs outside of CME's trading
schedule.
The weekly U.S. crop progress updates, which are released at
3 p.m. Central time on Mondays between April and November, can
often impact the grain markets when CME electronic trade resumes
three hours later.
"Especially when we get into (crop) ratings and we are
hanging on every percentage change in the ratings on a weekly
basis -- I question whether the CME is going to remain closed
and let ICE drain off all that volume," said Rich Feltes, vice
president for research with R.J. O'Brien.
"I don't think this is about either exchange caring about
how long peoples' trading days are. This is about competition
and holding market share, and maximizing return to
shareholders," Feltes said.