CME squeezed by grain trade as it works to shorten hours

By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO, Feb 8 The CME Group, the
largest U.S. futures market operator, is tinkering with its
trading hours to try and please two factions in its oldest
constituency: the grain industry.
Industry officials said CME is looking for a way to strike a
balance between international grain companies that want shorter
hours and small rural grain elevators that like longer trading
hours.
CME finds itself squeezed by two competing voices. Grain
giants like Cargill, ADM, Bunge and
Louis Dreyfus, which hedge millions of bushels every
day, want shorter hours to save on staffing costs, avoid trading
risks from thin volumes outside U.S. daytime hours, and profit
on cash market trading.
But hundreds of smaller grain handlers known as country
elevators like having the exchange open to hedge price risk at
odd hours. These are usually the first point of sale for grain
farmers.
Last week, CME reversed a policy it put in last May that
expanded hours at its Chicago Board of Trade grain market to 21
from 17, saying it would now cut hours. But CME said it was
"continuing to vet alternatives with our customer base" and
hadn't made a decision on trading times.
CBOT grain markets are now closed just three hours a day
from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST, a huge contrast to decades of "pit"
trading that lasted less than four hours (9:30 a.m. to 1:15
p.m.). In 1995, an electronic-only night session, open from 6
p.m. to 7:15 a.m. was added to draw business from big grain
buyers in Asia and Europe.
Volumes on the night session have always been lower than
U.S. daytime hours, when cash grain transactions in the world's
largest grower lead activity. Nevertheless, CME last May again
expanded hours, saying it needed to stay competitive with new
grain contracts listed on CME's rival, the all-electronic
IntercontinentalExchange.
ICE grain volumes, however, remain minuscule. The grain
trade has stayed at CBOT for the liquidity, and trade patterns
show that a narrow few hours of the day still dominate.
LONGER HOURS EMPOWER SMALL ELEVATORS
CME declined comment, but grain traders said CME is
weighing proposals that include cutting hours back to 9 a.m. to
1 p.m. and then 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., or a cycle that opens at 6 or
7 p.m. each evening and closes the next day at 1 p.m. (all times
CST).
"It's fine with me if they want shorter hours, but at least
keep them open between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. so these guys can get
their grain hedged and lock in some margins and profits," said
Mike Hall, a futures broker who works with many Midwest farmer
co-ops and country elevators and wrote a letter to the CME this
week.
"Most commercial grain business takes place between 7 a.m
and 4 p.m. With some of the ideas being floated - you're back to
limiting these guys to only four hours to hedge," Hall said. "It
seems to me that the exchange is disenfranchising these people
from the whole idea why the Chicago Board of Trade was started,
for the producer and handler to transfer his risk."
Hall and others said country elevators, buying grain when
CBOT markets are shut, often end up calling the big firms like
ADM or Cargill and re-sell the grain on a fixed or "flat priced"
basis, dodging the risk of un-hedged ownership but giving up the
chance to profit from holding grain longer.
"Along come these longer hours," Hall said. "They've gotten
used to them, their margins and profits are a little more
stable. And now you're going to take that away from them?"
But big international firms say the longer hours have meant
increased staffing costs, more price risk with thinner volumes,
and more clearing costs.
"I get the fact that they want it accessible to the entire
world. But if you're open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., that's more
than enough coverage for Asia. And Europe, the later close only
puts a greater strain on them because they need to follow it
later into their evening," said one export trader with a
multinational company who wants shorter hours.
A trader from an international brokerage summed up the
current debate this way: "If Cargill, ADM, and Dreyfus don't
like the longer hours, we're not going to have longer hours."
Spokesmen for Cargill, ADM and Louis Dreyfus could not be
reached or declined to comment on the debate of trading hours.
The National Grain and Feed Association, the largest U.S.
grain handlers trade group representing more than 1,000 grain
handlers and processors of all sizes, said there was a wide
diversity of opinion among its members and it did not yet have a
formal recommendation on hours.
"When you consider all the costs and the different tradeoffs
the best solution may not be exactly what all country elevators
want and not exactly what firms staffing longer hours would
like," said Diana Klemme, vice president of Grain Services Corp
and a member of NGFA's risk management committee.
The CME, trying to accommodate all market players, remains
caught in the middle. It's a familiar place.
Grain traders have complained for years that CME is losing
grain hedgers by catering to Wall Street banks and hedge funds
who drive speculative volumes but disrupt hedging.
CME, which has reaped higher trading fees from the volumes,
says it is must fend off competition from ICE.
Grain traders don't buy that argument. Open interest in
ICE's flagship corn contract has fallen 65 percent to fewer than
800 contracts in the past two months. Open interest in CBOT
corn, meanwhile, has risen to over 1.2 million contracts.
Scott Docherty, general manager of Top Flight Grain, a
cooperative that buys some 30 million bushels a year from
Illinois farmers, sympathizes with CME's attempt to please all
parties.
"What concerns me is they haven't even given it a full year
to look at what their changes have done for the customers,"
Docherty said.