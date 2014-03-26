EURO COAL-Physical falls further on expectations of more supply

* ARA coal for April down $0.45 at $74.75/tonne
* Drummond should resume exports this week-traders
LONDON, March 26 European physical coal prices
declined further on Wednesday as traders expected Colombian coal
exports from miner Drummond to resume this week after
its port was shut in January.
Cargoes for delivery in April to the ports of Amsterdam,
Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) were trading at $74.75 per tonne by
1401 GMT, down $0.45 from Tuesday's settlement.
Colombia's second-biggest coal miner Drummond stopped
exports in January as a new law banned the use of cranes and
barges to load boats, due to the pollution caused.
Drummond has been upgrading its port to meet the
environmental legislation, but in the meantime, Colombia's
exports have been reduced by a third since January.
A few weeks ago, the Colombian government said it expected
exports to resume from around March 24.
A coal trader told Reuters on Wednesday that he expected
exports to resume this week, or "by March 31".
"An 80,000 tonnes vessel will be the first to load coal at
the port. Capesize vessels are expected to start loading in
mid-April," he added.
A mild winter has already left Europe's coal stocks
relatively high, and a warm start to spring has lessened demand,
so any further increase in supply will suppress prices.
South African coal cargoes for delivery in April from the
Richards Bay terminal fell by $0.40 to $73.10 a tonne, while the
May contract slipped by $0.45 to $71.75 a tonne.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Sophie Hares)