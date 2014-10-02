THERMAL COAL-Prices edge up on utility orders

* Tightening gas market also supports coal
* But overall coal outlook remains bearish
LONDON Oct 2 Thermal coal prices rose slightly
on Thursday on the back of utility orders ahead of the peak
demand winter season, but rises were capped by falling oil
markets and because of a weaker economic outlook in China.
European API2 2015 coal futures prices were trading at
$74.60 a tonne on Thursday afternoon, up almost half a dollar
since their last close, and physical cargoes from South Africa's
Richards Bay terminal for delivery in November were up 20 cents
to $65.50 a tonne.
"There's been a fair amount of coal buying by utilities
preparing for the peak demand winter season," one coal trader
said.
"With gas prices also up this afternoon due to a tight
European system, there was also upward pressure from coal's most
important competitor for power generation," he added.
Despite the price rises on Thursday, the market outlook
remained weak due to ample supplies and slowing demand.
"Ironically, as the global demand pie is getting smaller,
supplies are increasing," said Michal Meidan, director of
consultancy China Matters.
In the Atlantic basin, Colombian Natural Resources (CNR),
owned by investment bank Goldman Sachs, plans to re-start
coal exports and re-establish mining operations after the
government helped broker a deal for its use of Drummond's
Caribbean Sea port.
CNR suspended exports from its port in Colombia at the end
of last year because its loading procedures did not meet
environmental standards that came into force at the start of
2014.
In the Asia/Pacific region, Glencore Xstrata Plc
and Tohoku Electric Power Co settled an annual thermal
coal import contract for Japanese utilities at around $73.50 per
tonne, according to trade sources and local media, down 14
percent from a year earlier.
"It doesn't surprise me given the outlook for coal prices,"
Tom Pugh, analyst at Capital Economics, said in reaction to the
news.
"Renewables, shale gas in the U.S. are displacing it, eating
into coal's market share."
Pugh added that weaker economic growth in China, combined
with some governments shifting away from new investments in coal
energy due to environmental concerns, was also bearish for the
market outlook.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Susan Fenton)