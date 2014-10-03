THERMAL COAL-Strengthening dollar drags on prices

* Stronger dollar weighs on commodities including coal
* Polish coal companies suffer from low prices
LONDON Oct 3 Thermal coal prices eased on
Friday, under pressure from a combination of bearish
fundamentals and a weakening euro against the dollar.
The euro hit a two-year low against the dollar on Friday,
driven down by encouraging September U.S. employment figures.
Weaker currencies in coal producing countries typically make
exports more attractive which is particularly bearish in a world
market already under pressure from excess supply.
European API2 2015 coal futures prices traded at $73.50 a
tonne on Friday afternoon, down $1.10 since their last close.
"It's all euro related - the market was flat to slightly
weaker until the dollar rallied against the euro," a coal trader
said.
"I think there's a little bit more downside, especially if
the euro weakens further."
Physical cargoes from South Africa's Richards Bay terminal
for delivery in November were up 20 cents to $65.85 a tonne.
European coal cargoes for delivery in October to Amsterdam,
Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) were $1.05 lower at $70.75 a tonne
on 50,000 tonnes traded.
The medium- to long-term outlook remains negative for coal
prices due to ample supply and slower than expected demand.
"It seems the market is structurally oversupplied and
generally global demand is fairly weak," Trevor Sikorski,
analyst at Energy Aspects said.
"A lot of additional investment in capacity was done when
China was expected to expand its needs and that hasn't happened
this year ... Chinese demand is slowing."
"The only way coal can get into southern China is to be
aggressively priced against Chinese coal."
European coal producers are suffering from lower world
prices with Poland's state-run Kompania Weglowa, Europe's
largest coal miner, planning to issue bonds and sell some of its
mines to bring the company back from the brink of insolvency as
it faces a second year of losses.
Earlier this week Poland's JSW, the EU's largest
coking coal miner, said it might have to sell some non-core
assets if unions block its efforts to cut costs in response to
low global coal prices.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by David Evans)