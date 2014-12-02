THERMAL COAL-European physical prices edge higher in thin trade

* February ARA cargoes up 20 cents at $73.10/tonne
* Richards Bay February cargoes down 65 cents at $66/tonne
LONDON Dec 2 European physical thermal coal
prices edged higher on Tuesday with low volumes traded, but the
outlook for global coal markets remains weak due to oversupply.
In the European market, cargoes for delivery in February to
Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) were 20 cents higher at
$73.10 a tonne on the Globalcoal trading platform at 1655 GMT.
Volume was low, at 25,000 tonnes traded.
March cargoes were 60 cents higher at $72.50 a tonne, with
25,000 tonnes traded.
"A few clips went through today. It could be someone looking
to fill a vessel they already have booked but fundamentally the
picture is still the same with weak demand," a coal trader said.
Global coal prices have declined steadily for the past two
years due to oversupply caused by weak economic activity which
reduced demand for energy.
Despite this, coal production has continued to grow in many
countries, and production cuts announced recently by major
miners such as BHP Billiton and Glencore
have not been enough to curb the oversupply.
,
In the Australian market, cargoes for delivery in February
from the country's Newcastle terminal were down 60 cents at
$62.80 a tonne on the Globalcoal platform.
Cargoes from South Africa's Richards Bay terminal for
February delivery were 65 cents lower at $66.00 a tonne.
In the futures market, European API2 2015 coal
fell 60 cents to $71.50 a tonne, dragged lower by weaker oil
prices.
Front-month Brent crude oil fell below $72 a barrel on
Tuesday and is hovering around five-year lows as new supplies of
light crude from North America overwhelmed demand, which has
been hit by slower economic growth in China and Europe.
Weaker oil prices make coal use less attractive, as coal can
act as a substitute for crude oil in some industries. For
example, it can be used as feedstock for manufacturing and
chemical companies.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Pravin Char)