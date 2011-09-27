版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 27日 星期二 22:08 BJT

Colombia stocks surge on Europe rescue hopes

BOGOTA, Sept 27 Colombia's main stock index .IGBC surged 1.30 percent on Tuesday on optimism a plan would be reached to resolve the financial crisis in Europe. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐