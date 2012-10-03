COMMODITIES-Oil tumbles on Europe recession fears; gold up

* U.S. crude oil down 4 pct, sharpest drop since June * Copper falls for first time in 5 sessions * Arabica coffee, raw sugar join slide as dollar rises * Gold stays near 11-month highs on safe-haven demand By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Oct 3 Oil prices tumbled on Monday, with U.S. crude posting its largest drop in four months, after European economic data pointed to a recession that could further hurt global demand for raw materials. Copper, arabica coffee and raw sugar -- markets that had risen in the past two sessions -- joined the sell-off after a rally in the dollar made dollar-denominated commodities costlier for holders of the euro and other currencies. [S OF/L] Data out of China indicated a seventh quarter of economic slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy, adding to the pressure. Gold stayed near this week's 11-month high, as more investors turned to the precious metal viewed as a safe haven in times of economic and political trouble. [ GOL/] "Gold has certainly got a bit of spring in its step at the end of the summer break," said Ross Norman, chief executive at gold-broking firm Sharps Pixley. "There is good physical buying coming through and central bank buying is firm so the market will support it." Futures of grain such as soybeans, wheat and corn also posted small gains, rebounding from early weakness. "We were getting into some technically oversold territory and to see a spike in the buying activity is not uncommon," said Karl Setzer, a commodity trading adviser at MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa, who follows the grain markets. [G RA/] The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled down 1.6 percent, its sharpest percentage decline since Sept. 18. Twelve of the 19 markets tracked by the CRB were down. The gainers were led by nickel <C MNI3>, w hich rose 1.3 percent. OIL DOWN FOR 3RD DAY Crude oil fell 4 in New York and 3 percent in London as economic data from Europe and China dimmed the outlook for fuel demand and heightened concerns about Europe's festering debt crisis. Dwindling new orders and faster layoffs marked a worsening decline for euro zone companies last month, according to business surveys that dented hopes the economy will return to growth before 2013. Purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) for the euro zone released on Wednesday strongly suggested the region had returned to recession in the third quarter. [ ID:nL9E8JU004] Highlighting the impact on oil consumption, retail sales in the euro zone barely rose in August as European motorists cut spending on fuel during the normally busy summer driving months. "There's little to be cheerful about," said Filip Petersson, analyst at SEB in Stockholm. China's official PMI for the services sector also fell in September from August as growth in the manufacturing industry stabilized at a slower pace. U.S. crude closed at $88.14 a barrel, down $3.75, or 4 percent -- its sharpest one-day fall since June 21. London's benchmark Brent crude finished at $108.17, down $3.40. Despite having fallen for three straight days, Brent crude remains about $20 a barrel higher from its lows in June, buoyed by worries about supplies from the Middle East. Investors were watching Iran, where riot police clashed with demonstrators and arrested currency exchange dealers in the capital Tehran over the collapse of the rial, which has lost a third of its value against the dollar in a week, witnesses said. Markets also kept a nervous eye on tension between Iran and the West and Israel over Tehran's nuclear program. "The situation between Iran and Israel will keep the heat under the (oil) market until the end of the year," Tony Nunan, oil risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo, said. [ O/R] COPPER SNAPS 4-DAY RUN-UP Copper ended four days of gains although losses in the industrial metal were limited by better-than-expected private sector job growth in the United States in September. U.S. nonfarm payrolls data are due on Friday. [I D:nL1E8L33A5] Copper has risen 9 percent since the start of September to touch a 4-1/2-month peak of $8,422 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange. The rally was fueled by promises of bond-buying by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank and other stimulus measures in China and Japan. In Wednesday's session, LME's three-month copper settled down nearly 1 percent at $8,260 a tonne. In New York, copper futures for December delivery < HGZ2> f inished down nearly half a percent at $3.7840 a lb. [M ET/L] Prices at 3:21 p.m. EDT (1920 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 87.91 -3.97 -4.3% -11.0% Brent crude 107.82 -3.75 -3.4% 0.4% Natural gas 3.395 -0.136 -3.9% 13.6% US gold 1779.80 4.20 0.2% 13.6% Gold 1777.30 3.16 0.2% 13.7% US Copper 378.40 -1.70 -0.4% 10.1% LME Copper 8290.00 -35.50 -0.4% 9.1% Dollar 79.954 0.210 0.3% -0.3% US corn 757.50 -2.25 -0.3% 17.2% US soybeans 1532.25 -1.00 -0.1% 27.8% US wheat 884.00 1.00 0.1% 35.4% US Coffee 181.05 -2.60 -1.4% -20.7% US Cocoa 2416.00 -59.00 -2.4% 14.6% US Sugar 21.58 -0.01 0.0% -7.1% US silver 34.690 0.021 0.1% 24.3% US platinum 1692.10 6.90 0.4% 20.4% US palladium 657.90 3.70 0.6% 0.3%