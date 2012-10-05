COMMODITIES-Oil down despite better US jobs; metals, corn dip too

* Positive US jobs data provide little comfort to commodities * US crude down about 2 pct on day and 2.5 pct on week * Copper, gold also down as dollar climbs vs yen * Corn down 1 pct on record harvest, better yield prospect By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Oct 5 Oil prices fell on Friday, capping a volatile week, and most other commodities were down too on investor worry over the fragile global economy and Europe's unresolved debt crisis. The dollar's rebound after a positive U.S. jobs report for September put more pressure on raw materials priced in the currency. The dollar fell against the euro but hit a two-week high against the yen, making assets like oil, copper and soybeans costlier for yen holders. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodities, was down 1 percent on the day and off more than half a percent on the week. Arabica, the premium coffee grade, was the biggest loser among the 19 markets tracked by the CRB, falling 4 percent for the session due to favorable crop conditions in top coffee growing country, Brazil. A strong run-up in the U.S. stock market limited somewhat the losses in oil and other industrial commodities such as metals. Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average hit a near five-year high, rallying for a fifth straight day. Crude oil fell by up to 2 percent for the session, and 2.5 percent on the week. Oil has been down in four of the five sessions this week, mostly on worries about China's slowing growth and the European crisis. The only session it rose, it jumped 4 percent, resulting in volatile price action. The much-awaited U.S. September jobs data did not lift oil prices despite the unemployment rate falling to a near four-year low. The Labor Department said employers added 114,000 workers to their payrolls last month, and 86,000 over the last two months, bringing the jobless rate to 7.8 percent -- the lowest since President Obama took office. "I don't really believe the jobs data, many oil traders don't, and there is a feeling that if prices get too high the SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) will be released before the election," said Richard Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist and founder of iitrader.com in Chicago. U.S. crude settled at $89.88 a barrel, down $1.83 on the day. London's benchmark Brent crude finished at $112.02, down 56 cents. Gold prices retreated from an 11-month high as the better-than-expected U.S. job numbers dimmed the safe-haven demand for bullion. "The falling premium in crude is also taking a big bite out of the inflation bid," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader of Integrated Brokerage Services Llc. "Gold at $1,800 might look a bit more distant now." The spot price gold, which tracks trades in bullion, was down 0.8 percent at below $1,775 an ounce. U.S. gold futures' most-active contract, December, settled down 0.9 percent at $1,780.80. In base metals, copper closed with modest losses as the positive U.S. jobs data counteracted some of the bearish sentiment from the dollar's rebound and a German newspaper report that the International Monetary Fund was trimming its initial growth forecast for this year and 2013. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down $10 at $8,295 a tonne. U.S. copper futures for December settled down 0.8 cent at $3.7780 a lb. In agricultural markets, Chicago-traded corn for December fell 1.1 percent to below $7.48 a bushel as the Midwest harvest progressed at a record pace. The grain was also pressured by private forecaster Informa Economic's raising of yield and production estimates for this year's drought-hit U.S. crop. Prices at 3:08 p.m. EDT (1908 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 89.81 -1.90 -2.1% -9.1% Brent crude 111.64 -0.94 -0.8% 4.0% Natural gas 3.396 -0.010 -0.3% 13.6% US gold 1780.80 -15.70 -0.9% 13.7% Gold 1774.30 -14.14 -0.8% 13.5% US Copper 377.80 -0.80 -0.2% 10.0% LME Copper 8295.00 -5.00 -0.1% 9.1% Dollar 79.361 0.008 0.0% -1.0% US corn 757.25 -9.25 -1.2% 17.1% US soybeans 1551.00 -1.00 -0.1% 29.4% US wheat 868.75 -11.00 -1.3% 33.1% US Coffee 168.10 -6.95 -4.0% -26.3% US Cocoa 2382.00 -13.00 -0.5% 12.9% US Sugar 21.54 -0.06 -0.3% -7.3% US silver 34.572 -0.529 -1.5% 23.8% US platinum 1705.20 -17.90 -1.0% 21.4% US palladium 663.20 -11.55 -1.7% 1.1%