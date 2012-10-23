CORRECTED-COMMODITIES-Oil, copper slide on economic worries; wheat up

(Corrects 5th para to show last positive close was on Oct. 15, not April 15) * Oil down 5th day; Brent crude loses 5.5 pct since Oct 15 * Copper plumbs one-month low as Japan's exports dive * Natgas leads day's losses, profit-taking after 2012 highs * US wheat up, Ukraine ban on wheat exports likely By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Oct 22 Oil prices fell for a fifth straight session on Monday on warnings about slowing economies and expected production and pipeline restarts, while copper hit a one-month low after a bigger-than-expected fall in Japan's exports reflected the global economic slowdown. Natural gas also slid, pressured by profit-taking, after speculators had pushed the market to 2012 highs last week despite an absence of cold weather in the U.S. Northeast -- where gas is one of the main fuels for heating. Crop prices rebounded broadly. Wheat futures in Chicago rallied on expectations the U.S. market will benefit from Ukraine's likely ban on wheat exports. Short-covering lifted arabica coffee in New York. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a gauge widely followed by commodity investors, fell nearly 1 percent, with 11 of its 19 components settling in negative territory. Natural gas led losses with a near 5 percent drop. Crude oil, heating oil and gasoline fell about 2 percent each. WORRY OF SLOWING ECONOMY WEIGHS ON OIL Oil's benchmark Brent crude settled at $109.44 a barrel in London, down 0.6 percent on the day. Since its last positive close on Oct. 15, Brent has fallen 5.5 percent. Its sharpest drop over the five-day period was on Friday, when it fell 2 percent on news that TransCanada Corp was restarting the 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone crude oil pipeline serving Canada and the United States. New York-traded U.S. crude slumped more than Brent on Monday, closing 2 percent down at $88.65 a barrel. U.S. crude has the largest weighting of the CRB's 19 commodities. Oil traders said U.S. crude and other energy markets fell after a warning from giant industrial equipment maker Caterpillar Inc about the-faster-than-expected slowing in the global economy. "I think the outlook from Cat is weighing on the overall demand outlook for oil," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. JAPAN RECESSION FEAR HITS COPPER In copper, the benchmark three-month futures contract in London closed 0.8 percent weaker at $7,953 per tonne after touching an intraday low of $7,930, the weakest since Sept. 7. The metal, used extensively in construction and power, has broken below its range of $8,000 and $8,400 held since early September, which may prompt further liquidation of long positions, traders said. Copper prices slid after data showed Japan's exports tumbled at their sharpest pace since the aftermath of last year's earthquake in the year to September. The data reinforces concerns that the No. 3 economy may slide back into recession. "If you look at the way in which Japanese exports are a function of the demand from the rest of Asia - that's become clearly apparent over the last couple of years - this is a reflection of weakness in the Asian economy as a whole," said Natixis commodities strategist Nic Brown. Prices at 4:58 p.m. EDT (2058 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 88.30 -1.32 -1.5% -10.7% Brent crude 109.78 -0.36 -0.3% 2.2% Natural gas 3.452 -0.165 -4.6% 15.5% US gold 1726.30 2.30 0.1% 10.2% Gold 1728.00 7.91 0.5% 10.5% US Copper 362.20 -1.55 -0.4% 5.4% LME Copper 7953.00 -62.00 -0.8% 4.6% Dollar 79.588 -0.033 0.0% -0.7% US corn 761.25 -0.25 0.0% 17.7% US soybeans 1546.50 12.25 0.8% 29.0% US wheat 878.25 5.75 0.7% 34.5% US Coffee 164.50 2.85 1.8% -27.9% US Cocoa 2516.00 27.00 1.1% 19.3% US Sugar 20.06 -0.17 -0.8% -13.6% US silver 32.252 0.155 0.5% 15.5% US platinum 1612.20 -3.30 -0.2% 14.8% US palladium 622.65 -0.35 -0.1% -5.1% (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)