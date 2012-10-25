COMMODITIES-Corn slips; Brent oil up on Hurricane Sandy threat

* Brent bounces after 7 down days * Hurricane Sandy seen threatening U.S. Northeast * Corn down 2 percent on poor export sales By David Sheppard NEW YORK, Oct 25 Most commodity markets posted slight losses on Thursday, led by a 2 percent slide in corn on weak U.S. export sales, though Brent crude oil prices bounced following seven days of losses as gasoline prices surged. Oil traders were eyeing a Hurricane Sandy as it raked Cuba with 150-mile winds. The powerful late-season storm is expected to makes its way north in the coming days toward the Northeastern United States, potentially disrupting refinery operations. "Sandy looks to make a direct hit in the Northeast, so it's very possible New Jersey and Pennsylvania refiners might engage in some defense and slow or shut some operations," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. Brent crude oil prices rose 64 cents to $108.49 a barrel, while RBOB gasoline futures jumped more than 3 percent to $2.68 a gallon. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodities, rose 0.02 percent, snapping a four-day losing streak on the back of the oil price bounce. Gold rose by 0.5 percent to $1,710.20 an ounce, a day after falling to the lowest level since September. U.S. palladium futures were up 2 percent to $604.50 an ounce. WEAK ECONOMIC DATA WEIGHS The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates near-zero until mid-2015 to stimulate the economy did little to support copper in the face of a stronger U.S. dollar. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended at $7,815 a tonne, down from $7,817 on Wednesday. U.S. business investment showed signs of stalling in September, an indication that worries over a possible sharp tightening in the federal budget are already weighing on the economy. New orders for capital goods, excluding defense, were unchanged last month at $60.3 billion, the Commerce Department reported, disappointing analysts who had predicted a rise. A monthly manufacturing output report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City showed activity in the Midwestern United States slowed in October from the previous month. Corn was down 1.7 percent, wheat fell 1.4 percent and soybeans shed 0.4 percent on signs the historic highs of this summer during the Midwest drought have hit end-user profits, who are now curtailing demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly export sales report showed lower-than-expected export sales. The USDA said net export sales of corn were at 142,400 tonnes, below estimates for 150,000 to 250,000. Export sales of U.S. wheat last week totaled nearly 572,000 tonnes, above estimates for 350,000 to 450,000. Prices at 5:20 p.m. EDT (2120 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 86.05 0.32 0.4% -12.9% Brent crude 108.49 0.64 0.6% 1.0% Natural gas 3.434 -0.016 -0.5% 14.9% US gold 1713.00 11.40 0.7% 9.3% Gold 1710.54 8.61 0.5% 9.4% US Copper 355.05 -1.75 -0.5% 3.3% LME Copper 7815.00 -2.00 0.0% 2.8% Dollar 80.099 0.186 0.2% -0.1% US corn 742.00 -12.50 -1.7% 14.8% US soybeans 1564.00 -6.50 -0.4% 30.5% US wheat 872.75 -11.25 -1.3% 33.7% US Coffee 161.00 1.20 0.8% -29.4% US Cocoa 2402.00 3.00 0.1% 13.9% US Sugar 19.53 -0.15 -0.8% -15.9% US silver 32.078 0.458 1.4% 14.9% US platinum 1569.60 6.90 0.4% 11.7% US palladium 604.50 11.75 2.0% -7.9%