COMMODITIES-Oil jumps in pre-election rally, copper,soy rise too

* Markets surge as worries over election outcome ease * Brent, U.S. crude oil gain more than 3 pct each * Copper up 1.5 pct; soy, wheat rise about 1 pct * Robusta coffee hits 9-month low, bucking trend By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Nov 6 Oil rallied its most in a month on Tuesday and metals and crop prices rebounded from the previous session's declines as speculation that the U.S. presidential election will produce a clear winner carried financial markets to a higher close. The dollar slipped against the euro and other major currencies as investors bet the greenback had risen too far and too fast recently, given the outlook for the U.S. economy and problems in Europe. That bolstered the demand for dollar-denominated commodities among holders of the euro. Crude oil prices jumped more than 3 percent in both New York and London. Some momentum for crude came from the rally in energy stocks on Wall Street on bets that Republican challenger Mitt Romney could pull an upset win on President Barack Obama in the election. However gold prices jumped 2 percent on bets that Obama would win a second term, which would encourage the Federal Reserve to keep up its economic stimulus measures. "The stock market is up and that's helping crude," said Mark Waggoner, president at Excel Futures Inc. A clear election result, no matter who won, would end political uncertainty that had dogged markets for weeks, analysts said. Benchmark Brent crude in London rose 3.1 percent, or $3.34 to settle at $111.07 a barrel, its biggest one-day gain since Oct 4. Brent jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday, rallying from a two-month low. In New York, U.S. crude settled up 3.6 percent, or $3.06, at $88.71 a barrel. U.S. crude also ended higher on Monday, but only after recovering from a near 4-month low. Gasoline prices rose about 3 percent in New York, while heating oil and natural gas gained some 2 percent. The broad rally in energy came as the effort to restart the New York Harbor energy network after Hurricane Sandy was hampered by delayed reopening or further maintenance work at refineries. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled up 2 percent. Every of the CRB's components, except for cotton, rose, giving the index its largest one-day gain since Aug. 3. The one market that bucked the global trend in commodities -- robusta coffee -- was not listed on the CRB. Robusta fell 1.7 percent in London trading, to a nine-month bottom of $1,914 a tonne, weighed down by the prospect of a large harvest in Vietnam. COPPER UP ON BARGAIN HUNTING, WHEAT RISES FOR 2ND DAY Copper prices finished nearly 1.5 percent higher as bargain hunters were attracted by prices which had dropped to a two-month low in the previous session. The benchmark three-month copper contract in London closed up $50 at $7,700 a tonne. Also supporting copper was data showing the HSBC Purchasing Managers Index for China's services sector at a level that indicated accelerating growth, despite coming off September's four-month high. China is the world's largest buyer of copper. Wheat futures in Chicago rose 1.3 percent to settle at $8.77 per bushel for a second straight day of gains due to concerns about the poor condition of the just-planted winter crop in the United States and weather trouble in major exporters Australia and Argentina. Soybean futures also rose in Chicago, by about 1 percent to above $15.16 a bushel, bouncing back from a two days of falls that brought the market down by 3.6 percent in all. Soybeans have tumbled more than 1 5 percent from the record they hit in early September, although they have found support near $15 a bushel. Prices at 5:48 p.m. EST (2248 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 0.00 0.00 0.0% -100.0% Brent crude 111.00 3.27 3.0% 3.4% Natural gas 3.617 0.000 0.0% 21.0% US gold 1715.00 31.80 1.9% 9.5% Gold 1716.34 1.00 0.1% 9.8% US Copper 350.60 3.60 1.0% 2.0% LME Copper 7700.00 50.00 0.7% 1.3% Dollar 80.636 -0.114 -0.1% 0.6% US corn 741.00 5.50 0.8% 14.6% US soybeans 1516.75 12.50 0.8% 26.6% US wheat 877.00 11.00 1.3% 34.4% US Coffee 150.60 -0.30 -0.2% -34.0% US Cocoa 2462.00 18.00 0.7% 16.7% US Sugar 19.59 0.26 1.3% -15.7% US silver 32.034 0.906 2.9% 14.8% US platinum 1556.30 15.60 1.0% 10.8% US palladium 620.15 17.15 2.8% -5.5%