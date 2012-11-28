COMMODITIES-Oil, gold at 2-wk lows as US fiscal worries heighten

* Oil prices down for 3rd day running
* Gold in biggest one-day decline in 3 weeks
* Copper down first time in 5 sessions
* Natgas leads CRB loss as US cold weather looks to moderate
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 28 Commodity markets were mostly
lower on Wednesday, with oil remaining under pressure for a
third day running, as a looming budget crisis in the United
States and a stronger dollar thwarted investor appetite.
Crude oil prices neared a two-week low as U.S. lawmakers
made little progress in 2013 budget talks, raising the specter
of automatic spending cuts and tax hikes that could send the
economy into recession.
Gold also hit a two-week trough after the dollar's jump
against a basket of currencies and broad-based selling of
commodities triggered automated sell orders that forced a $20
price drop in less than five minutes in the precious metal.
In base metals, copper suffered its first price drop in five
sessions. Agriculture was only the sector that bucked
the price side, with wheat rising for a seventh day and raw
sugar and arabica coffee rebounding from early losses, all on
supply tensions.
By 12:00 p.m. EST (1700 GMT), the 19-commodity Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index was down 0.6 percent, with
11 of its markets in negative territory. Aside from oil and
gold, natural gas was another major loser, falling 3
percent on forecasts for less severe U.S. cold weather in coming
days that could cut the dependence on gas for heating.
MORE AGGRESSIVE SELLING
Commodity prices have mostly slid over the past week on fear
that the U.S. Congress may not reach a deal before the year-end
to avoid some $600 billion in tax increases and spending cuts
due to start in January -- a combination known as the "fiscal
cliff."
"We suspect that the time is now approaching when investors
will start to give the politicians a helping hand in the fiscal
cliff talks by doing their bit - selling more aggressively,"
said Edward Meir, a base metals analyst at Intl FC Stone.
"This is not necessarily a bad thing, as it will almost
certainly give the politicians the needed kick-in-the-backside,
not too dissimilar to what was doled out to the European
politicians at the height of their dithering over the debt
crisis."
Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund agreed on Tuesday to a new 40 billion euro loan aid for
Greece, providing only a mild boost to commodity prices as
analysts said the deal would not solve all of Europe's problems.
OIL PRICES DOWN 1 PCT; GOLD OFF 2 PCT
In Wednesday's session, London's Brent crude oil futures
fell to their lowest levels in 12 days after falling
about 1 percent to below $109 per barrel.
U.S. crude oil was also down by about 1 percent,
hovering just above $86 a barrel.
Both crude grades had fallen more sharply earlier in the
session, before recovering on U.S. government data showing a
slight drop in crude stockpiles last week in the world's largest
energy consumer. Traders had expected stockpiles to rise
instead.
Gold prices fell nearly 2 percent, their biggest one-day
drop in three weeks. The spot price of bullion fell to a
session low of $1,705.64 an ounce. U.S. gold futures
slipped to $1,705.50.
"More likely this could be a short play, with the seller
looking to trigger stops below the market and thus extend the
move lower significantly," said Ross Norman, chief executive at
London gold dealer Sharps Pixley.
Some blamed the decline on computer-driven speculative
selling of gold, after the precious metal's ascent to six-week
highs on Friday.
"The fact that we did not make any progress following the
break on Friday could indicate that leveraged buyers are still
not prepared to engage, or they are closing down shop for the
year," said Saxo Bank vice president Ole Hansen.
Prices at 12:42 p.m. EST (1742 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US crude 86.33 -0.85 -1.0% -12.6%
Brent crude 108.92 -0.95 -0.9% 1.4%
Natural gas 3.647 -0.122 -3.2% 22.0%
US gold 1720.50 -21.80 -1.3% 9.8%
Gold 1720.41 -21.24 -1.2% 10.0%
US Copper 352.55 -1.10 -0.3% 2.6%
LME Copper 7770.50 -36.50 -0.5% 2.2%
Dollar 80.310 -0.091 -0.1% 0.2%
US corn 761.25 1.25 0.2% 17.7%
US soybeans 1446.00 -3.25 -0.2% 20.7%
US wheat 878.00 5.00 0.6% 34.5%
US Coffee 143.00 3.20 2.3% -37.3%
US Cocoa 2451.00 4.00 0.2% 16.2%
US Sugar 19.27 0.04 0.2% -17.0%
US silver 33.720 -0.261 -0.8% 20.8%
US platinum 1576.90 -41.10 -2.5% 12.2%
US palladium 669.90 1.70 0.3% 2.1%