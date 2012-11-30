COMMODITIES-Oil seesaws, copper up, as markets eye fiscal cliff

* Brent crude choppy as investors track fiscal cliff talks * Copper hits 5-week highs on dollar weakness, China economy * Wheat tumbles after US exports of the grain shrink By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Nov 30 Oil prices seesawed on Friday while copper hit a five-week high as investors looked out for U.S. lawmakers to work toward a budget deal and avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff" that threatens to severely harm the world's largest economy. Wheat and soybeans prices fell sharply due to weaker-than-expected U.S. export sales. Gold headed lower too, cutting short Thursday's rebound after its tumble earlier in the week. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index was down nearly half a percent, but poised to finish November up about 1 percent. In October, the benchmark index slid more than 4 percent, while it finished about flat in September. The November rebound has been largely due to a pick up in oil and copper prices from oversold conditions in October. Analysts tracking energy and metals said they still expected a positive year in the two sectors if U.S. lawmakers can reach a deal in Congress to prevent $600 billion worth of tax hikes and spending cuts from kicking in in 2013. "If the fiscal cliff can be avoided, prices should increase," Carsten Fritsch, an oil analyst in London for the Frankfurt-based Commerzbank. As of Friday, oil's benchmark Brent crude in London was up 3 percent for the year. Copper futures in both London and New York showed a 5 percent annual gain. Brent hit a two-week low on Wednesday on fear the budget talks were at a stalemate. It rebounded the next session after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner and President Obama expressed confidence a deal could be brokered. By 11:48 a.m. EST (1648 GMT) , Brent was down 0.2 percent at $110.57 a barrel. U.S. crude was up 0.4 percent at $88.40. FIRST MONTHLY GAIN SINCE SEPT FOR COPPER Copper traded at its highest levels since late October, on track to its first monthly gain in two months. Aside from optimism that the U.S. fiscal problems could be resolved before the year-end, the rally in copper was supported by a weaker dollar against the euro and growing confidence in the economic outlook of top metals buyer China, dealers said. Copper's three-month futures contract in London was up 1 percent, hovering above $7,980 a tonne, after setting a five-week high at $7,995. The base metal's futures in New York was also up by about 1 percent, trading at above $3.6170 a lb. The euro hit a five-week high against the dollar , bolstered partly by the approval of the latest Greek bailout deal by German lawmakers. In China, economists polled by Reuters said they expected factory activity for November to have expanded at its fastest pace in seven months, reinforcing views that recovery in the No. 2 economy is entrenched going into the final quarter. WHEAT SLUMPS ON WEAK EXPORTS Wheat futures fell nearly 2 percent in Chicago trading, heading for their second straight monthly decline, due to disappointing U.S. exports. Corn and soybean futures also traded lower in Chicago and were on track for consecutive monthly declines as traders took month-end profits. Until earlier this week, Chicago wheat had been on a climb, hitting a two-week high on Tuesday after a record low rating for the crop's conditions in the United States. The higher prices had, however, led to lower demand in the physical market, pushing U.S. wheat exports last week to their lowest levels in three weeks. "We rallied the market up on anticipation of export demand and we rallied away from the export price," Charlie Sernatinger, analyst at ABN Amro in Chicago, said of the wheat market. The most active March wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 2.5 percent to $8.63-1/2 a bushel. CBOT soybeans for January eased 1.1 percent to $14.31-3/4 per bushel. Prices at 12:32 p.m. EST (1732 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US crude 88.46 0.39 0.4% -10.5% Brent crude 110.73 -0.03 0.0% 3.1% Natural gas 3.605 -0.043 -1.2% 20.6% US gold 1716.90 -10.30 -0.6% 9.6% Gold 1716.81 -7.98 -0.5% 9.8% US Copper 362.20 3.35 0.9% 5.4% LME Copper 7987.00 95.35 1.1% 5.1% Dollar 80.128 -0.076 -0.1% -0.1% US corn 743.75 -7.75 -1.0% 15.0% US soybeans 1431.50 -16.50 -1.1% 19.4% US wheat 845.25 -24.00 -2.8% 29.5% US Coffee 141.80 -4.35 -3.0% -37.9% US Cocoa 2497.00 6.00 0.2% 18.4% US Sugar 19.32 -0.02 -0.1% -16.8% US silver 33.640 -0.708 -2.1% 20.5% US platinum 1611.60 -7.90 -0.5% 14.7% US palladium 678.20 -7.00 -1.0% 3.4%