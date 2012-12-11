COMMODITIES-Oil up as OPEC pumps less crude in Nov; copper down

* Crude up 2nd day on news of less OPEC oil in Nov * Copper falls, stymied by US trade deficit * Gold also down as Republicans hint at US fiscal deal * Juice rallies most on day, wheat sees sharpest fall By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Dec 11 Oil prices rose for a second straight day on Tuesday, helping commodities edge higher, on news of lower output from oil producer group OPEC and copper fell as disappointing U.S. trade deficit data sparked profit-taking. Gold prices also eased as hopes that a U.S. budget crisis can be averted reduced the risk premium in the safe-haven metal. Commodities with the biggest moves were orange juice and wheat. Juice prices surged nearly 4 percent while wheat fell 3 percent. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled up 0.2 percent after 10 of the 19 markets tracked by the broad commodities indicator ended in positive territory. The euro's strength against the dollar encouraged those holding the single European currency to buy commodities priced in the greenback, traders said. The euro gained as strong German economic sentiment and optimism that the United States will avoid a fiscal crisis made investors more risk-friendly. OPEC BOOSTS CRUDE PRICE; US DEFICIT HITS COPPER Oil's benchmark Brent crude in London settled up 0.6 percent at $108.01 a barrel after figures released by OPEC ahead of its Vienna meeting on Wednesday showed key oil producers pumping some 210,000 barrels per day less than last month. U.S. crude finished up 0.3 percent at $85.79 a barrel. Even as OPEC reported the drop in November output, a monthly short-term energy outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday forecast that U.S. oil production would expand at a faster-than-expected pace through 2013. Copper fell from Monday's near two-month highs as the U.S. trade deficit in October showed exports suffering the biggest drop in nearly four years, indicating slowing global demand spilling over into the lackluster U.S. economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down $37 at $8,103 a tonne. It hit its highest levels since Oct. 19 in the previous session, touching $8,159 a tonne. Despite the lower close, LME copper is still up nearly 7 percent on the year. In other industrial metals, tin fell after a 6 percent surge on Monday that was driven by a 28 percent fall in shipments of refined tin from Indonesia, the world's top exporter, in November from the previous month. Battery metal lead closed flat, and aluminium , zinc and nickel all fell slightly. "I think what we're seeing is new activity coming into the base metals from the long side. I don't think it's being done on the basis of fundamentals, it's much more technical in nature," said Barclays analyst Gayle Berry. "Fundamentally the feedback from China is still pretty soft. Everything apart from tin is in a surplus, stocks for most metals are rising, and there's not really much indication of any significant improvement in Chinese demand." GOLD SNAPS 3-DAY RISE Gold snapped a three-day winning streak, as safe-haven bids dried up after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he remained hopeful that a fiscal agreement with the White House will be struck by the end-of-year deadline. Boehner did not offer any concrete signs of progress on talks about the so-called fiscal cliff that would burden the U.S. economy with $600 billion in spending cuts and tax hikes next year without a Republican-White House deal. Investors in bullion also lessened their bullish bets ahead of Wednesday's Fed Open Market Committee policy statement. The U.S. central bank is expected to announce monthly bond purchases of $45 billion, on top of the $40 billion in mortgage-backed security purchases it announced in September. "The big money is waiting to see what the news is with the FOMC before making their move. Gold is becoming less liquid as there are less bids out there near the year end," said Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice president of online precious-metals exchange BullionVault. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,707.70 an ounce by 2:16 p.m. EST (1916 GMT). U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled down $4.80 at $1,709.60 an ounce, with volume at 60 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Prices at 5:06 p.m. EST (2206 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 85.70 0.14 0.2% -13.3% Brent crude 108.14 0.81 0.8% 0.7% Natural gas 3.412 -0.048 -1.4% 14.2% US gold 1708.20 -4.80 -0.3% 9.0% Gold 1709.44 -0.41 0.0% 9.3% US Copper 367.10 -1.95 -0.5% 6.8% LME Copper 8100.00 -35.00 -0.4% 6.6% Dollar 80.061 -0.267 -0.3% -0.1% US corn 724.25 -2.50 -0.3% 12.0% US soybeans 1472.00 -2.75 -0.2% 22.8% US wheat 805.75 -27.00 -3.2% 23.4% US Coffee 141.15 3.05 2.2% -38.1% US Cocoa 2434.00 5.00 0.2% 15.4% US Sugar 18.88 0.12 0.6% -18.7% US silver 32.941 -0.359 -1.1% 18.0% US platinum 1638.50 16.70 1.0% 16.6% US palladium 695.30 -7.95 -1.1% 6.0%