COMMODITIES-Down as US fiscal worry returns;oil snaps 3-day rise

* Fiscal cliff, market liquidation weigh on prices * Brent crude down 1.5 pct, snapping 3 days of gains * Wheat extends 5-day slide, sets new 5-month low * Corn down for a 6th day; sugar, arabica at 2-year low * Gold down 1 pct, first time below $1,700 oz this week By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Dec 13 Commodities fell broadly on Thursday, with oil and key metals markets ending down, as a U.S. fiscal deal seen crucial for preventing a recession in 2013 remained elusive before the year-end deadline. Market liquidation ahead of the year's close, as players locked in profit, and concerns about weakening grains exports and bloated inventories for sugar and coffee, also weighed on prices, traders said. In grains, wheat futures extended a five-session decline and set a fresh five-month low. Corn slid for a sixth day as technical selling and sluggish export demand weighed on both. Among other crops, raw sugar and arabica coffee hit their lowest levels in more than two years on concerns about surplus supplies. Orange juice was one market that bucked the broadly lower trend in commodities, rising nearly 3 percent to hit highs not seen since April. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled down 0.9 percent after 14 of the 19 markets on the commodities bellwether ended lower. Silver led the CRB's losses, falling 3 percent for its biggest one-day decline in a month, as technical selling weighed on the metal. [GOL/} OIL SLIDES ON FISCAL CLIFF WORRY In oil, benchmark Brent crude traded in London settled down 1.5 percent at $107.91 a barrel, snapping three straight days of gains, as U.S. President Obama and his Republican rivals in Congress appeared nowhere near a fiscal deal. Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner, the lead Republican in Congress, charged that the White House seems willing to "slow-walk our economy right up to - and over - the fiscal cliff." The fiscal cliff refers to some $600 billion in automatic tax hikes and spending cuts that would come on board in January if a deal to avert it is not struck by Dec. 31. Worries over the stalled talks even offset encouraging data on U.S. retail sales and jobless claims. "The U.S. data took our minds off the fiscal cliff for a few moments, but the possibility that going over the cliff might cause a recession continues to limit crude prices," said Phil Flynn, an analyst for oil at Price Futures Group in Chicago. High stockpiles of oil and relatively warm U.S. temperatures -- which lowers the need for heating oil and natural gas consumption -- was also weighing on energy markets, Flynn said. GOLD PRESSURED BY IMPROVING U.S. JOBS SITUATION Three-month copper in London closed down 0.7 percent at $8,074 a tonne, from a last bid of $8,130 on Wednesday, when it edged up 0.3 percent. In gold, the spot price of bullion fell 1 percent to below $1,700 an ounce for the first time this week, on fears that the Federal Reserve might withdraw its economic stimulus if the U.S. jobs market improved dramatically. The Fed pledged on Wednesday to keep official U.S. interest rates at near zero for as long as unemployment remained above 6.5 percent. "With the economy showing some signs of recovery, we may see a 6.5 percent unemployment rate sooner than previously anticipated, so longer-dated funds that are heavily invested in metals are looking to reduce their gold positions," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien. Prices at 4:10 p.m. EST (2110 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 86.26 -0.51 -0.6% -12.7% Brent crude 108.30 -1.20 -1.1% 0.9% Natural gas 3.347 -0.035 -1.0% 12.0% US gold 1695.60 -21.00 -1.2% 8.2% Gold 1695.76 -15.79 -0.9% 8.4% US Copper 364.45 -5.55 -1.5% 6.1% LME Copper 8074.00 -56.00 -0.7% 6.2% Dollar 79.918 0.103 0.1% -0.3% US corn 712.25 -8.75 -1.2% 10.2% US soybeans 1476.50 3.00 0.2% 23.2% US wheat 793.00 -1.75 -0.2% 21.5% US Coffee 135.25 -2.90 -2.1% -40.7% US Cocoa 2452.00 -38.00 -1.5% 16.3% US Sugar 18.54 0.00 0.0% -20.2% US silver 32.280 -1.427 -4.2% 15.6% US platinum 1611.90 -33.00 -2.0% 14.7% US palladium 690.25 -9.40 -1.3% 5.2%