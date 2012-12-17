COMMODITIES-Markets mixed, tracking US fiscal talks; CRB up

* Markets await clearer outcome to U.S. fiscal crisis * Oil ends mixed, with U.S. crude rising and Brent falling * Gold flat, copper down slightly * Corn falls back after one-session rebound, soy slips too By Barani Krishnan Dec 17 Oil prices fell in London on Monday but rose in New York, and gold and copper ended little changed, as commodity investors awaited a clearer outcome to the U.S. fiscal crisis amid hopes a recession might be averted in the new year. On the agricultural side, corn fell back after a one-session rebound as weak exports and waning demand from ethanol producers depressed prices. Soybeans ended a touch higher but off a 5-1/2 week high from earlier in the session. A rebound in raw sugar and arabica coffee from two-year lows helped put the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index -- a bellwether for commodities -- in positive territory. The CRB settled up 0.2 percent after five of the 19 markets tracked by the index, including sugar, coffee and natural gas , showed gains of more than 1 percent. OIL TRACKS FISCAL TALKS President Barack Obama and top Republican John Boehner met at the White House as hopes rose that Washington will be able to head off steep tax hikes and spending cuts that could push the economy into recession next year. U.S. stocks rose about 1 percent on budding optimism of a deal after reports over the weekend that Boehner proposed extending low tax rates for every American who has earned less than $1 million -- edging somewhat closer to some of Obama's key demands. "Hopes for a budget deal have the equities market putting in a good day and U.S. crude has followed along," said Addison Armstrong at Tradition Energy in Stamford Connecticut. U.S. crude oil's front-month contract settled up 0.5 percent at $87.20 a barrel. London's benchmark Brent crude fell 0.5 percent instead to $107.64 a barrel. Brent was weighed down by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's remarks expressing renewed concern over the slow growth in euro zone economies. GOLD FLAT, COPPER DOWN SLIGHTLY Gold traded flat after the renewed traction in the U.S. budget talks took away some of the safe-haven premium in the precious metal. Gold has hampered by both negative and positive news surrounding the fiscal talks. Traditionally an insurance against economic trouble, gold has been weakened by the perception that a smooth outcome to the talks could result in a lesser need for people to use the precious metal as a hedge against risk. Since it also doubles up as an inflation hedge, bullion has been hit too by fear that the U.S. economy could slip back into recession next year without a fiscal deal. "Should we get a sell-off, we suspect gold will be caught up in the resulting downdraft," said Edward Meir, metals analyst at brokerage INTL FCStone. The spot price of bullion rose 0.1 percent to $1,695.91 an ounce, trading in a relatively narrow range of $13. U.S. gold futures for February delivery finished up $1.20, or 0.1 percent, at $1,698.20 an ounce. Copper's key three-month futures contract in London closed down $5 at $8,060 a tonne ahead of the Obama-Boehner meeting. In New York, the metal's most-active March contract settled down 0.4 percent at $3.6675 per lb. Aside from the fiscal talks, copper traders have lately been looking at promising economic growth data out of China, the biggest market for copper and other base metals. Traders said copper did find some support in Friday's data pointing to growth in both China's vast manufacturing sector and U.S. factory activity, although this had yet to translate into an improvement in metals fundamentals. "We have got to see the (copper) stock(pile) shrinking in China," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at Moscow's VTB Capital. Prices at 3:41 p.m. EST (2041 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 87.37 0.64 0.7% -11.6% Brent crude 107.99 -0.19 -0.2% 0.6% Natural gas 3.358 0.044 1.3% 12.3% US gold 1697.00 1.20 0.1% 8.3% Gold 1696.94 1.85 0.1% 8.5% US Copper 364.90 -1.60 -0.4% 6.2% LME Copper 8063.00 -2.00 0.0% 6.1% Dollar 79.578 -0.002 0.0% -0.7% US corn 724.00 -6.75 -0.9% 12.0% US soybeans 1496.25 0.25 0.0% 24.8% US wheat 808.00 -6.00 -0.7% 23.8% US Coffee 137.95 0.55 0.4% -39.5% US Cocoa 2425.00 -10.00 -0.4% 15.0% US Sugar 19.41 0.40 2.1% -16.4% US silver 32.206 -0.017 -0.1% 15.4% US platinum 1609.50 -10.00 -0.6% 14.6% US palladium 697.20 -3.60 -0.5% 6.3%